Investment
Sponsored by
Aussie stocks burnt in blaze
BY ALLY SELBY  |  THURSDAY, 23 JAN 2020   12:43PM

As Australia burns, so too does the bottom line of our listed companies, with real implications for our retail, insurance, agriculture and transport sectors.

The Australian economy is also not without risk, with many economists predicting that the bushfire crisis could drag GDP by 0.25% for both the fourth quarter 2019 and the first quarter 2020.

New research, coming out of investment giant UBS, names Treasury Wine Estates and Bega Cheese as two consumer staples that have been impacted by the crisis, while the report suggests weaker domestic travel and tourism could burn the bottom line of Flight Centre, Webjet, Virgin Australia, Qantas, Crown Resorts, Star Entertainment and SKYCITY Entertainment.

Retail groups Bapcor and Premier Investments are likely to also suffer, while insurers SunCorp, Insurance Australia and QBE may be impacted by an increase in claims. The report also suggests implications for Orica, Graincorp, Boral, BHP, Whitehaven Coal, Caltex, Viva Energy, Spark Infrastructure, and AusNet Services.

It comes just three days after Super Retail Group announced that the bushfires had impacted returns and more than one week after fashion retailer Mosaic reported that a significant number of stores had been impacted. Sydney Airport too reported on Monday that trading conditions "have been at their toughest in more than a decade".

Despite this, UBS believes any share price drops could present an opportunity to investors.

"While stocks with bushfire exposure are likely to sell off on the announcement of negative news, we believe any financial impact will be non-recurring. Therefore, any share price overreactions could present a buying opportunity," it said.

With 10 million hectares of land burnt in the blaze, and 2000 homes destroyed, UBS suggests these figures are more than likely only going to rise. So too will insurance claims, with current estimates suggesting a loss of $1.34 billion from claims already lodged.

UBS said that Insurance Group Australia and Suncorp each have a 30% share of the losses so far, while QBE has 10%. They argue however, that insurers will be protected by reinsurance cover and stop-loss, making the crisis more manageable on their bottom lines.

UBS said smoke haze will drag on retail and construction, putting more pressure on already weak retail figures.

The firm said international tourism is likely to also be impacted, with the Australian Tourism Export Council predicting a 10-20% drop in tourism revenue for 2020.

However, UBS suggests the bushfire crisis is unlikely to impact the Federal Government's Budget, arguing that with an approximate cost of $500mn for 2019 and 2020 "against an expected budget surplus of $5bn, it seems likely that the surplus can be maintained".

"Further, under the Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements, the Federal Government covers 50-75% of the recovery costs incurred by the States above given thresholds meaning the total cost is largely out of the Federal Government's control. S&P have confirmed they are unlikely to downgrade Australia's credit rating from bushfire-related spending," UBS said.

UBS also argued the bushfire crisis has increased the likelihood of a further RBA interest rate cut in February this year.

It expects the RBA to cut rates by 25 bps.

