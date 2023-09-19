Newspaper icon
Aussie investors tighten purse strings: Survey

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 19 SEP 2023   12:12PM

Close to 80% of local investors adjusted their investment strategy towards a more conservative approach in the last six months, according to HSBC's latest investor survey.

The second iteration of the group's Investor Insights Survey found that 76% of investors have repositioned their portfolios to be more conservative of late, while also using less of their monthly net income towards investing (15.8%) compared to last year (18.3%).

Interestingly, younger Australians contributed the most of their disposable income towards investing (a 19.9% average amongst Gen Z) compared to their Baby Boomer counterparts (10.9%).

In taking a more conservative investing approach, investors have shown increased interest in bonds, ETFs, and managed funds.

Meanwhile, only about 41% of Australians own an investment that is not super, a savings account or the primary home they live in, a slight decline from 47% last year.

"It's clear from our research that the continued interest rate increases and concerns of an economic slowdown has dimmed self-directed investor confidence," HSBC Australia head of investments Donahue D'Souza said.

"It has been a tough year impacting people in different ways, and we know the main focus in Australian households has been on consolidating debt."

However, D'Souza said, this should be a trigger for investors "to re-evaluate their investment strategies to consider how they can achieve wealth creation or their financial goals and objectives outside of superannuation and property."

The research also showed a 7% decline in female investors since 2022, compared to a 4% decline among male counterparts. Women also invest less frequently than men, with only 34% of women investing monthly, compared to 47% of male investors. Further, compared to their male counterparts, the research found that female investors (35%) are less likely than male investors (53%) to say that they know how to invest outside of Australia.

D'Souza said there's already a known financial gap between both the wages and superannuation savings of women and men. For example, women are more likely to take career breaks or reduce their working hours to look after children or elderly parents, thereby affecting their superannuation contributions and retirement income.

"This also seems to extend to their investing activity which has the potential to further exacerbate the gap, so we encourage those who feel they need to do more to review their investments and seek trusted financial advice to achieve their investment goals," D'Souza added.

The research, conducted last month, included 1056 Australian investors aged over 18 years.

