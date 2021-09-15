NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Aussie fund management diversity improves: Research

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 15 SEP 2021   12:27PM

The Australian funds management industry has marginally improved its gender diversity record but still has a long way to go, Citywire's Alpha Female 2021 Report reveals.

The annual study of global fund managers and how well the industry is progressing with gender diversity found that the last 12 months saw the highest rise in percentage of female fund managers. However, gender parity remains 127 years away.

Citywire analysed the 314 managers running domiciled funds in Australia and found that only 9% are females - ranking the country 15th behind the US out of a total of 24.

The US has 4879 managers and 10% are female. Hong Kong leads the way with 138 managers, with 28% female managers.

Sponsored by iShares
Invest for the long term with iShares ESG ETFs.

Citywire head of ESG and cross-border investment research Nisha Long said: "There have been a few ups and downs in terms of the percentage of female fund managers in Australia. The increase over the past 12 months is the largest we've seen, so the good news is that if this rate of change continues, gender parity in Australia for fund management will come in just over 20 years."

On the flip side, previous years saw the percentage go backwards, Long warned, adding that the average change from 2016 to 2021 is just 1%, which would mean parity is 41 years away.

"It's worth noting that Australia is only just behind the US, where there has been a major focus on diversity, and is doing better than either Switzerland or Germany," she said.

Overall, in Citywire's database of 25,465 actively managed funds, 4582 or 18% are run by women, team of women or a mixed team of women.

It also found that Abrdn (24%), JP Morgan Asset Management (23%) and HSBC Global Asset Management (20%) were the top firms with the highest percentage of female fund managers.

In terms of turnover rates over 10 years, men (31%) tended to stay longer compared to women (44%).

Read more: CitywireNisha LongAbrdnHSBC Global Asset ManagementJP Morgan Asset Management
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Abrdn acquires robo-adviser
Standard Life Aberdeen rebrands to Abrdn
Insto demand sees digital asset manager launch
Aussie fundie receives global recognition
Calastone inks JP Morgan deal
The domino effect: Oil falls, markets follow
K2 appoints head of research
Fixed income giant names Australia head
First State Super enters global equities partnership
Pinnacle ramps up distribution team

Editor's Choice

Aussie fund management diversity improves: Research

KARREN VERGARA
The Australian funds management industry has marginally improved its gender diversity record but still has a long way to go, Citywire's Alpha Female 2021 Report reveals.

Older investors, women flock to crypto

ANNABELLE DICKSON
Young males no longer make up the majority of cryptocurrency investors, with older Australians and women investing large amounts, according to BTC Markets.

CFS reduces premiums

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Colonial First State is reducing insurance premiums in its super funds, in a move that should benefit 220,000 members.

AustralianSuper says no incidents of common ownership

KANIKA SOOD
The industry fund says it analysed its $53 billion Australian equities portfolio and found no instances of common ownership.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Nathan Mattock
Partner
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Megan Beer

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
AMP LIFE LIMITED
In balancing facts and figures to make all-important decisions to lead Resolution Life and AMP Life, chief executive Megan Beer is guided by a force that is often overlooked - the human spirit. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
15% off in September only.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.