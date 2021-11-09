Aussie equities small caps deliver 35%

Australian equities small caps outpaced other asset classes in the year to September, delivering a median return of 35.2% per annum to wholesale investors.

According to Rainmaker's latest Wholesale managed funds performance tables, the asset class was the top performer, beating out Aussie equities large cap (31.9% p.a.), property (29.4% p.a.), international equities (27.6% p.a.), environmental, social and governance funds (24.9% p.a.), and the growth sector of multi-asset funds (23.2% p.a.).

International equities large cap products on the other hand, returned 27% p.a. on a median basis, underperforming the benchmark by two percentage points. Also falling short of its benchmark, the property sector delivered 29% p.a.

Australian fixed interest products headed back to negative returns with a loss of 1.1% through the 12-month period.

As for sustainable investment options, this sector beat the growth sector to deliver a median return of 25% p.a.; many of these products, however, are heavily tilted towards equities.

In terms of specific products, the Ausbil Global Resources Fund returned 115% p.a. while the BetaShares Crude Oil Index ETF delivered 83% p.a.

Auscap Long Short Australian Equities (76% p.a.) came in third place, followed by the Spheria Australian Microcap Fund (73% p.a.), India Avenue Equity Fund (69% p.a.), Ausbil Australian SmallCap Fund (69% p.a.) VanEck Australian Banks ETF (65% p.a.), Bennelong Emerging Companies Fund (60% p.a.) and the Perpetual Pure Microcap Fund (60% p.a.).

Exchange-traded funds made up seven of the 20 top-performing wholesale managed funds over the period.