NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Aussie equities small caps deliver 35%

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 9 NOV 2021   11:40AM

Australian equities small caps outpaced other asset classes in the year to September, delivering a median return of 35.2% per annum to wholesale investors.

According to Rainmaker's latest Wholesale managed funds performance tables, the asset class was the top performer, beating out Aussie equities large cap (31.9% p.a.), property (29.4% p.a.), international equities (27.6% p.a.), environmental, social and governance funds (24.9% p.a.), and the growth sector of multi-asset funds (23.2% p.a.).

International equities large cap products on the other hand, returned 27% p.a. on a median basis, underperforming the benchmark by two percentage points. Also falling short of its benchmark, the property sector delivered 29% p.a.

Australian fixed interest products headed back to negative returns with a loss of 1.1% through the 12-month period.

Sponsored by Clearbridge
Delivering Income from Infrastructure

As for sustainable investment options, this sector beat the growth sector to deliver a median return of 25% p.a.; many of these products, however, are heavily tilted towards equities.

In terms of specific products, the Ausbil Global Resources Fund returned 115% p.a. while the BetaShares Crude Oil Index ETF delivered 83% p.a.

Auscap Long Short Australian Equities (76% p.a.) came in third place, followed by the Spheria Australian Microcap Fund (73% p.a.), India Avenue Equity Fund (69% p.a.), Ausbil Australian SmallCap Fund (69% p.a.) VanEck Australian Banks ETF (65% p.a.), Bennelong Emerging Companies Fund (60% p.a.) and the Perpetual Pure Microcap Fund (60% p.a.).

Exchange-traded funds made up seven of the 20 top-performing wholesale managed funds over the period.

Read more: AusbilAuscapBennelongBetaSharesIndia Avenue Equity FundRainmakerSpheria Australian Microcap FundVanEck
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ETF inflows reach $2.4bn
Global equities ETFs surge
Citi scores custody mandate
Crypto ETF breaks trading record
Adviser exits continue, industry recruits 50
Superhero offers access to Bitcoin ETF
REI Super makes drastic fee changes
Failing Asgard super option to close
Adviser ETF take-up continues
ETFs hit $125bn milestone

Editor's Choice

MLC Life expands retail distribution leadership

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Two senior appointments have been made to the life insurer's retail distribution team as part of its increased focus on supporting financial advisers.

TelstraSuper releases retirement income solution

KARREN VERGARA
TelstraSuper has launched its version of a retirement income product that has a flexible cash allocation feature.

Aussie equities small caps deliver 35%

KARREN VERGARA
Australian equities small caps outpaced other asset classes in the year to September, delivering a median return of 35.2% per annum to wholesale investors.

Australia-first private equity ETF to launch

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
VanEck will shortly list an ETF providing investors exposure to private equity investments through the convenient ETF structure.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Tim Sutcliffe
Operations Manager - Paraplanning
Viridian Advisory
Rob Coyte
Chief Executive Officer
Shartru Wealth
Jack Nelson
Portfolio Manager
Stewart Investors
Robert Almeida Jr
Global Investment Strategist
MFS International Australia

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Andrew Alcock

MANAGING DIRECTOR
HUB24
In the competitive world of platforms, HUB24 chief executive Andrew Alcock is in relentless pursuit of innovation and delivering a superior value proposition no matter what roadblocks he faces. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.