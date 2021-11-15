Aussie dividends recover losses

Australian dividends have recovered from the losses in 2020 with year-to-date dividend growth outpacing global performance, according to new research.

The latest Janus Henderson Global Dividend Index recorded a 126% jump in Australian dividends in Q3 reaching a record $41.9 billion, compared to 11.3% growth for the rest of the world.

"These results will come as welcome news to Australian investors, particularly self-funded retirees. On the back of these results, we're forecasting Australian dividend growth to reach around 60% this year, a significant increase on earlier expectations," Janus Henderson head of Australia Matt Gaden said.

"While the relatively high concentration of Australia's dividend payers in banks and miners still calls for seeking greater sectoral and geographical diversification, the Q3 result is undoubtedly a strong outcome for Australian investors."

BHP is set to be the world's biggest dividend payer with $25.4 billion in payouts from both its Australian and UK businesses.

The big four banks are also on their way back to pre-pandemic levels as Commonwealth Bank hiked its dividends to within one eighth of its previous levels and ANZ following closely behind.

Meanwhile, NAB and Westpac also increased their dividends. Full-year dividends are expected to be just 15% lower than their pre-pandemic level across the sector.

"Given Australia's dividends are necessarily more concentrated in mining and financials than its global peers, high commodity prices and the removal of dividend limits from banking stocks have supercharged its Q3 performance," Janus Henderson client portfolio manager on the global equity income team Jane Shoemake said.

Looking forward, Australian dividends are forecast to grow by 60% in 2021 and within 5% of pre-pandemic levels, equating to four times faster than the rest of the world's forecast.