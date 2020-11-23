NEWS
Investment
Aussie dividends lag on global stage
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 23 NOV 2020   12:10PM

Global dividends took an 11% hit, falling $76.7 billion in the third quarter with the weakest results coming from Australia, the UK, and the Netherlands, according to Janus Henderson.

The Global Dividend Index revealed Australian dividends suffered one of the biggest drops in the world as a result of the steep cuts made by banks, transport and leisure stocks.

Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank and ANZ accounted for three fifths of Australia's $12.3 billion fall in dividends for the quarter.

"Australian dividends fell 40.3% on an underlying basis, down to just $13.4 billion, the lowest third-quarter total in at least 11 years, with cuts from the banks making a particularly large impact," Janus Henderson said.

"Special dividends were significantly lower compared to last year, so the underlying fall was less severe at 40.3%."

Janus Henderson said the heavy reliance on banking dividends in Australia has long been a source of major risk.

"Last year banks accounted for half the dividends in the Australian part of the index," it said.

"In 2020, under pressure from regulators only to pay up to half their earnings out in dividends, and already with extremely high payout ratios, Australia's banks had no choice but to make big cuts to meet the mandated target, ranging from -60 to -70% in the third quarter."

Other casualties include Insurance Australia Group (IAG), which cancelled its dividend for the first time on record in order to bolster its capital reserves, as well as Sydney Airport and Aristocrat Leisure.

Janus Henderson head of Australia Matt Gaden said: "In 2021, Q1 will still be affected by reductions, but then things should pick up. The big question mark is over the decisions the regulators in the UK, Europe and Australia will make around banking payouts."

"And of course, so much depends on the pandemic and the severity and duration of any further lockdowns. As a rough guide, we estimate a worst case for dividends to be flat next year on an underlying basis, but we believe they could rebound by 12% in our best-case scenario."

Excluding Australia, dividends from Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) were exactly flat year-on-year, reflecting the milder impact of the pandemic both on the population and on the economy, stronger balance sheets, lower payout ratios and because many of this quarter's payouts relate to 2019 earnings and were fixed several months ago.

Hong Kong enjoyed the fastest dividend growth in the developed world in Q3, with payouts rising 9.9% on an underlying basis to $30.3 billion, the second highest quarterly total on record from the territory.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

