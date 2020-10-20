NEWS
Investment
Aussie asset managers fourth-fastest in global growth
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 20 OCT 2020   12:49PM

Australian asset managers are the fourth-fastest growing of their global peers, clocking in 11.9% in compounded annual growth over the last five years, says a new report from Willis Towers Watson.

Willis Towers Watson's Thinking Ahead Institute published a joint study of the world's 500 largest managers based on 2019 assets with Pensions & Investments.

US names (BlackRock, Vanguard and Fidelity) came out as the largest managers but the report found fast growing asset management markets (in local currency terms) are China (25.5% CAGR over five years), India (14.4%), Brazil (12.9%) and Australia (11.9%).

Developed countries like the US and UK are growing their asset management markets at a much slower rate of 7% and 4.9% respectively.

"The last decade has seen an increase in the representation of managers from US, Canada, China and Australia. In contrast, some European countries have lost market share during this period," it said.

The only Aussie asset manager to crack the top 100 was Macquarie Group with its US$412 billion in assets earning it the sixtieth spot. [All references hereon to $ are USD].

IFM Investors ($163 billion), Colonial First State ($160 billion), AMP Capital ($142 billion), NAB Asset Management ($141 billion) and Pendal Group ($70 billion) made it to the 100-200 largest asset managers around the world.

Magellan Asset Management ($68 billion) came in 205, followed by QIC ($58 billion) at 235 and Challenger ($57 billion) at 237.

Pinnacle's combined multi-affiliate FUM ($43 billion) put it at 265. Property manager Goodman Group was at 294.

Six Australian managers were in the 300-400 largest including Tactical Global Management, Vinva, Charter Hall, QBE, Dexus, Platinum, Perpetual and GPT Group.

Morrison, Navigator, Paradice, Maple-Brown Abbott and Cooper Investors were in the 400-500 largest.

About 46% (or 232) asset managers that were in the 2009 list had disappeared from the 2019 list, which the report said, hinted at quickening in consolidation among asset managers.

