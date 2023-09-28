AUSIEX, Saxo launch new adviser trading solution

AUSIEX teamed up with Saxo Australia to deliver an integrated international trading solution for financial advisers.

The partnership will allow financial advisers to directly trade and own international equities and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) across multiple markets and currencies.

AUSIEX currently has a network of 4500 advisers from about 850 firms. It also supports four of the major wealth platforms in Australia.

AUSIEX chief executive Patrick Salis said that after an extensive search, AUSIEX is excited to collaborate with Saxo to leverage its proven technology and domain expertise and jointly deliver a highly scalable, best of breed international trading solution for advisers.

"Our aim is to complement and enhance our capabilities as a proven wholesale trading platform, and ensure it continues to be a leading solution for advisers, brokers and self-managed superannuation funds (SMSFs) by not only enabling advisers to trade international equities alongside domestic securities, but also benefit from integrated news and research, trading tools and reporting capabilities," Salis said.

"This partnership will help Australian advisers better service investors, strengthen their client propositions, and improve practice efficiencies."

Saxo Australia chief executive Adam Smith echoed Salis' sentiment.

"Saxo Australia is delighted to support AUSIEX's expansion into international equities markets. Like AUSIEX, Saxo Australia is an Australian broker backed by a global financial powerhouse, and we anticipate this being the start of a long and fruitful partnership," he said.

Smith added that it's never been more important for investors to diversify their holdings across geographic regions and asset classes.

"Saxo Australia's partnership with AUSIEX will enable financial advisers to do just that for their clients, using market-leading, user-friendly investment technology and infrastructure," he said.