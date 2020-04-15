NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Executive Appointments
Ausbil promotes from within
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 15 APR 2020   11:57AM

Aussie equities manager Ausbil has made two key appointments, promoting from within on both occasions.

Nicholas Condoleon, who has had a 14-year career at Ausbil so far has been promoted from head of equities research to co-portfolio manager for the Ausbil Active Sustainable Equity Fund.

Condoleon will also retain his role as head of equities research as he takes on the new position.

He is a member of the portfolio construction committee with Ausbil executive chair and chief investment officer Paul Xiradis, John Grace and Gian Pandit.

"We congratulate Nick on his promotion to co-portfolio manager and head of equities research going forward," Xiradas said.

"Nick has been an outstanding contributor to Ausbil on equities analysis, sector allocation and in portfolio management, and is a strong leader of our equities research team."

Meanwhile, Ausbil has also promoted experienced equities analyst Andrew Peros, to the role of deputy head of equities research.

Peros will support Condoleon in the management of Ausbil's equities research team.

"Since commencing with Ausbil in late 2017, Andrew has distinguished himself through the quality of his research and the strength of his investment calls," said Xiradis.

"At Ausbil, we work towards a culture of excellence and seek to develop and recognise talent, which we believe makes us a stronger and more experienced investment team."

Read more: AusbilAndrew PerosNicholas CondoleonPaul XiradisEquity FundGian PanditJohn Grace
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Boutique hires star analyst from Citi
FICAP 2020 weeks away
Industry fund awards $125 million mandate
Fund manager hires new institutional head
Financial services industry digs deep for charity
Ausbil launches dividend income fund
Ausbil ESG strategy advances
AMP wealth arm leaked $873 million in first half
Ausbil builds out team for new strategy
Link Fund Solutions wins first client
Editor's Choice
Major regulatory efforts delayed
HARRISON WORLEY  |   12:32PM
ASIC has been forced to delay several major pieces of its regulatory workload in order to effectively deal with the challenges of COVID-19.
Former Wallaby banned
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:10PM
Simon Poidevin has been banned from financial services for five years, with the Administrative Appeals Tribunal upholding ASIC's action.
Ausbil promotes from within
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   11:57AM
Aussie equities manager Ausbil has made two key appointments, promoting from within on both occasions.
COVID-19 is not the only factor: deVere
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:12PM
To protect and grow wealth investors need to carefully monitor other major factors, not just COVID-19, according to deVere Group chief executive Nigel Green.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Chris Donohoe
Chief Executive Officer
APIR Systems Pty Ltd
Bruno Muraca
Chief Executive Officer
Australian Financial Risk Management
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Gregory Cantor
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
AUSTRALIAN CATHOLIC SUPERANNUATION AND RETIREMENT FUND
Dignity is important for Greg Cantor. It underpins who he is, and it's what he has strived for 30 years to provide fund members each and every day. Harrison Worley writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 9CYJytDS