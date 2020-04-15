Ausbil promotes from within

Aussie equities manager Ausbil has made two key appointments, promoting from within on both occasions.

Nicholas Condoleon, who has had a 14-year career at Ausbil so far has been promoted from head of equities research to co-portfolio manager for the Ausbil Active Sustainable Equity Fund.

Condoleon will also retain his role as head of equities research as he takes on the new position.

He is a member of the portfolio construction committee with Ausbil executive chair and chief investment officer Paul Xiradis, John Grace and Gian Pandit.

"We congratulate Nick on his promotion to co-portfolio manager and head of equities research going forward," Xiradas said.

"Nick has been an outstanding contributor to Ausbil on equities analysis, sector allocation and in portfolio management, and is a strong leader of our equities research team."

Meanwhile, Ausbil has also promoted experienced equities analyst Andrew Peros, to the role of deputy head of equities research.

Peros will support Condoleon in the management of Ausbil's equities research team.

"Since commencing with Ausbil in late 2017, Andrew has distinguished himself through the quality of his research and the strength of his investment calls," said Xiradis.

"At Ausbil, we work towards a culture of excellence and seek to develop and recognise talent, which we believe makes us a stronger and more experienced investment team."