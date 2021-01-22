NEWS
Executive Appointments
Aura hires executive from Challenger
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 22 JAN 2021   12:25PM

Aura Funds Management has appointed a former Challenger executive to lead its property credit fund.

Shaun Fernando is a new director and portfolio manager for the firm's real estate credit strategy in Australia and is based in Sydney.

Fernando was an associate director at Challenger for one and a half years within real estate debt responsible for originating, structuring and distributing debt products.

Prior to this, Fernando spent five years at Gresham Partners as a property manager. He has over 12 years' finance management experience working for GE Capital, Nestle and KPMG.

The Aura Property Credit Fund is four years old and has delivered 8.14% p.a. in the last 12 months and

43.57% p.a. since inception.

The fund invests in short- to medium-term first mortgage loan investments secured against Australian real property and requires a minimum investment of $500,000.

It charges a management fee of 0.85% p.a. but not performance fees.

Parent company Aura Group has offices in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Ho Chi Minh City.

Also Sydney-based, Damien Hatfield joined the group in 2019 to lead the alternative assets business.

