Aura hires executive from Challenger

Aura Funds Management has appointed a former Challenger executive to lead its property credit fund.

Shaun Fernando is a new director and portfolio manager for the firm's real estate credit strategy in Australia and is based in Sydney.

Fernando was an associate director at Challenger for one and a half years within real estate debt responsible for originating, structuring and distributing debt products.

Prior to this, Fernando spent five years at Gresham Partners as a property manager. He has over 12 years' finance management experience working for GE Capital, Nestle and KPMG.

The Aura Property Credit Fund is four years old and has delivered 8.14% p.a. in the last 12 months and

43.57% p.a. since inception.

The fund invests in short- to medium-term first mortgage loan investments secured against Australian real property and requires a minimum investment of $500,000.

It charges a management fee of 0.85% p.a. but not performance fees.

Parent company Aura Group has offices in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Ho Chi Minh City.

Also Sydney-based, Damien Hatfield joined the group in 2019 to lead the alternative assets business.