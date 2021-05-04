NEWS
Technology
ATO seeks IT contractors
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 4 MAY 2021   12:26PM

The Australian Taxation Office will approach the market for three major managed services contracts, as it looks to refresh its IT systems.

The ATO will look for contractors in: centralised computing; ender user technology, and enterprise service management centre.

It plans to issue requests for information (RFIs) for one or more of the above in June for market sounding and analysis.

It will approach the market in 2021 and execute in 2023.

ATO chief information officer Ramez Katf said that the ATO's IT strategic sourcing program successfully delivered six new managed network services contracts in 2020.

"Consistent with the Whole of Government agenda, our aim is to provide greater opportunities for competition, delivering better value for money for the Australian community," Katf said.

Earlier this year, Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation requested tenders from interested companies for a core registry platform for its defined benefit schemes that will replace its ageing systems.

