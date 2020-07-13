NEWS
ATO extends WFH deductions
BY ALLY SELBY  |  MONDAY, 13 JUL 2020   11:57AM

Australians will be able to claim 80 cents for every hour they worked at home due to COVID-19, with the ATO extending the simplified tax deduction method until September 30.

Taxpayers will only be required to keep a record of the hours they worked from home from March 1 until the end of September to claim the deduction, rather than needing to calculate specific running expenses.

The ATO's "shortcut" method covers phone and internet expenses, electricity and gas, and the depreciation in value of equipment and furniture used whilst working from home.

Minister for housing and assistant treasurer Michael Sukkar welcomed the extension of the temporary arrangements, which he said, would make it easier for Australians to claim tax deductions for working from home.

"The short cut deduction method is making it easier for many Australians who are continuing to work from home due to COVID-19 when it comes to accurately completing their tax return," he said.

Those working from home to fulfil employment duties, not just carrying out occasional tasks like checking emails or taking calls can apply for the "shortcut" method. Taxpayers who have incurred additional running expenses as a result of working from home can also apply.

If they prefer, Australians can choose to claim using the ATO's "actual cost method" (covering additional running costs incurred as a result of working from home) or "fixed rate method" (taxpayers can claim 52 cents for each hour working at home).

The actual cost method covers expenses relating to electricity and gas, the decline in value of home office furniture, the decline in value of phones, laptops and computers, phone expenses, internet expenses, cleaning, and computer consumables and stationary.

The fixed rate method does not cover phone and internet expenses, computer consumables or the decline in value of equipment unless work-related use is separately calculated; however, it does cover the decline in value of office furniture, electricity and gas costs, as well as repair costs.

TaxATOTaxpayersCOVID-19Michael Sukkar
