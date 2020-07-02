NEWS
Superannuation
ATO crashes amid tax return, ERS rush
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 2 JUL 2020   11:43AM

The Australian Taxation Office's website crashed on the first day of the new financial year as Australians rushed to lodge tax returns and apply for the new round of ERS.

The ATO said it was aware that a number of Australians trying to access its website to lodge returns or apply for the early release of super experiences issues with its systems.

"This disruption was the result of a small component failure, which has reduced the capacity for processing these matters," the ATO said.

"We have identified the area of the system that has failed and are in the process of replacing this component as quickly as possible."

The ATO said as technicians work to fix the issue, it has temporarily reduced the number of people who can access online services for individuals.

"This means some users are still able to access our online services without issue, others have received a message asking them to try again later," it said.

"In the lead up to this tax time, we conducted extensive testing and bolstered the capacity of our digital systems in anticipation of significant demand for our services."

The news comes as Australians are able to access another $10,000 from their superannuation as the new financial year kicks off.

Under the government's ERS scheme, Australians were able to access up to $10,000 per financial year.

In addition, the ATO renewed warnings of ERS scams, highlighting concerns about those who may impersonate the ATO or a super fund to gain access to another's money.

"We're concerned about scams or schemes where people impersonate the ATO, or a trusted organisation like your super fund, to steal your money or personal identifying information and contact you and charge for services that are free, like gaining early access to your superannuation," the ATO said.

"If you receive a phone call, text message or email offering to help you release your super early, do not provide your personal information or click on any links."

The ATO reiterated that those who apply for the scheme who are not eligible could face fines of up to $12,000.

"If you provide false or misleading information you could face penalties of more than $12,000 for each false and misleading statement," it said.

"If you are unable to demonstrate your eligibility when we ask for evidence, we may revoke the determination issued for your application.

"This means the amount paid to you under COVID-19 early release of super will become assessable income and need to be included in your tax return and you will pay tax on the released amount."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

