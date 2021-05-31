ATO cracks down on crypto

The Australian Taxation Office is cracking down on cryptocurrency investors to report capital gains and losses in their tax returns after fears investors may think they are tax-free.

The ATO estimates that 600,000 taxpayers have invested in crypto assets in recent years and will be writing to 100,000 taxpayers to explain their tax obligations and review previously lodged returns.

"We also expect to prompt almost 300,000 taxpayers as they lodge their 2021 tax return to report their cryptocurrency capital gains or losses," ATO assistant commissioner Tim Loh said.

Crypto investors must report a disposal of the currency for capital gains tax if one currency is exchanged for another; if it is traded, sold or gifted; and if it has been converted to Australian dollars.

CGT also applies to the disposal of non-fungible tokens. The ATO recommends investors keep records of transactions associated with acquiring, holding and disposing of cryptocurrency.

The ATO matches data from cryptocurrency service providers to individuals' tax returns, to ensure investors are paying the correct tax.

"We are alarmed that some taxpayers think that the anonymity of cryptocurrencies provides a licence to ignore their tax obligations," Loh said.

"While it appears that cryptocurrency operates in an anonymous digital world, we closely track where it interacts with the real world through data from banks, financial institutions, and cryptocurrency online exchanges to follow the money back to the taxpayer."

The warning comes following research from Vanguard which showed 20% of millennials are choosing to invest in cryptocurrencies.