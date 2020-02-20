ATO clamps down on auditor number misuse

An auditing discussion at the SMSF Association's annual conference turned to the ATO's recent efforts to stamp out SMSFs lying about audits and misusing auditor numbers.

Super Sphere director Belinda Aisbett, Elite Super director Katrina Fletcher and ATO director Kellie Grant chaired a discussion at the conference.

The ATO ramped up its efforts to discourage SMSF Auditor Number (SAN) misuse since 2017, when it started sending each SMSF auditor a list of funds claiming to be audited by their SAN.

"What was interesting was only 50% of auditors responded to our 2017 mail out," Grant said.

"For 2018 only 40% responded. We were hoping there'd be a higher rate."

An audience member said he responded after finding a "shonky" fund claiming he audited it.

Fletcher found tax returns with audit reports falsified for an SMSF with her name and signature forged on them.

Whoever did the forgery went so far as to find Fletcher's signature and falsely duplicate it.

"In those serious cases of SAN misuse where they're forging auditor signatures or even retaining audit fees and not going and arranging an audit we refer them through to the Tax Practitioner Board," Grant said.

"We've even been referring ones through where they lodged a return and then afterwards got an audit. It needs to be done before the return is lodged.

Grant said in those serious cases the ATO is pursuing prosecution, with "a couple" of cases open at the moment.

"We hope to see a result on these cases later this financial year. Hopefully if we get some kind of decent outcome that can act as a deterrent," she said.

"We referred seven tax agents to the TPB last year for SAN misuse, this financial year we're already up to 15. This is all coming out of our mail outs and we're starting to get outcomes from these cases."

Grant said written cautions have been sent to tax agents for SAN misuse, a tax agent has been sent for further education and she is hoping for more serious outcomes in the cases being prosecuted.

Aisbett said in the first mail out from the ATO she got, there were "half a dozen" funds using her SAN that she'd never heard of.

"Last year, there were three of four on the list I hadn't heard of. They were different funds to the previous list," Aisbett said.

"The misuse is out there."

Grant added that when the ATO does refer on tax practitioners misusing a SAN, "more often than not there are other issues."

The poor results from top 100 SMSF auditors looked at by the ATO was also a topic for discussion.

"We were surprised that only 10, including yourselves [Aisbett and Fletcher], were fully compliant," Grant said.

Aisbett said she was "embarrassed" about the result of the ATO looking into the top auditors in the sector.

The ATO is completing the program this year with 36 from the top 100 needing further education, two referred to ASIC and five de-registered.

Two of those top 100 auditors were flagged by the ATO because they were doing more than 2000 audits each and only had one referral source.

The top 100 auditors now do 35% of the SMSF population.

"The industry is becoming a lot more concentrated," Grant said.