NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
SMSF
ATO clamps down on auditor number misuse
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 20 FEB 2020   11:58AM

An auditing discussion at the SMSF Association's annual conference turned to the ATO's recent efforts to stamp out SMSFs lying about audits and misusing auditor numbers.

Super Sphere director Belinda Aisbett, Elite Super director Katrina Fletcher and ATO director Kellie Grant chaired a discussion at the conference.

The ATO ramped up its efforts to discourage SMSF Auditor Number (SAN) misuse since 2017, when it started sending each SMSF auditor a list of funds claiming to be audited by their SAN.

"What was interesting was only 50% of auditors responded to our 2017 mail out," Grant said.

"For 2018 only 40% responded. We were hoping there'd be a higher rate."

An audience member said he responded after finding a "shonky" fund claiming he audited it.

Fletcher found tax returns with audit reports falsified for an SMSF with her name and signature forged on them.

Whoever did the forgery went so far as to find Fletcher's signature and falsely duplicate it.

"In those serious cases of SAN misuse where they're forging auditor signatures or even retaining audit fees and not going and arranging an audit we refer them through to the Tax Practitioner Board," Grant said.

"We've even been referring ones through where they lodged a return and then afterwards got an audit. It needs to be done before the return is lodged.

Grant said in those serious cases the ATO is pursuing prosecution, with "a couple" of cases open at the moment.

"We hope to see a result on these cases later this financial year. Hopefully if we get some kind of decent outcome that can act as a deterrent," she said.

"We referred seven tax agents to the TPB last year for SAN misuse, this financial year we're already up to 15. This is all coming out of our mail outs and we're starting to get outcomes from these cases."

Grant said written cautions have been sent to tax agents for SAN misuse, a tax agent has been sent for further education and she is hoping for more serious outcomes in the cases being prosecuted.

Aisbett said in the first mail out from the ATO she got, there were "half a dozen" funds using her SAN that she'd never heard of.

"Last year, there were three of four on the list I hadn't heard of. They were different funds to the previous list," Aisbett said.

"The misuse is out there."

Grant added that when the ATO does refer on tax practitioners misusing a SAN, "more often than not there are other issues."

The poor results from top 100 SMSF auditors looked at by the ATO was also a topic for discussion.

"We were surprised that only 10, including yourselves [Aisbett and Fletcher], were fully compliant," Grant said.

Aisbett said she was "embarrassed" about the result of the ATO looking into the top auditors in the sector.

The ATO is completing the program this year with 36 from the top 100 needing further education, two referred to ASIC and five de-registered.

Two of those top 100 auditors were flagged by the ATO because they were doing more than 2000 audits each and only had one referral source.

The top 100 auditors now do 35% of the SMSF population.

"The industry is becoming a lot more concentrated," Grant said.

Read more: ATOSMSF AssociationASICBelinda AisbettElite SuperKatrina FletcherKellie GrantSuper SphereTax Practitioner Board
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
SMSF data misleading: BGL
Regulators praise super law reform
SMSFA chief slams regulators, FASEA
Nowra man lies to ASIC, jailed
Consultation on mortgage broker best interests duty opens
SMSF auditors in firing line
ASIC bans former Godfrey Pembroke adviser
Former licensee boss banned
Permanent ban follows alleged SMSF theft
AMP to pay $5m for churn
Editor's Choice
Focus to acquire stake in MEDIQ
KANIKA SOOD
Following its acquisition of a stake in Escala Partners, New York-based Focus Financial Partners is set to buy a slice of Melbourne-based MEDIQ Financial Services.
The sick short: Banking big on the coronavirus
ALLY SELBY
With the coronavirus, now dubbed COVID-19, impacting not only many lives, but now also the bottom line of some of the world's biggest companies, investors are chasing shorting opportunities to bank big on the pandemic.
Former SMSFA chair returns to role
HARRISON WORLEY
A former chair of the SMSF Association has returned for another stint in the top job.
Super chief opposes SG increase
ELIZA BAVIN
The chief executive of a $5.5 billion industry superannuation fund has spoken out against increasing the superannuation guarantee to 12% in a submission to the Retirement Income Review.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Tyson Jonas
Financial Planner
Jonas Wealth Management
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Larry Fink
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
BlackRock Alternative Advisors
Matthew Baldwin
Managing Director APAC
Financial Risk Solutions
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
MAR
25
Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As suggested in numerous submissions to the Retirement Income Review, should Australia do away with the existing superannuation system and adopt a universal pension scheme?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Vic Jokovic
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CHI-X AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
Chi-X Australia is making waves, disrupting the ASX's monopoly. Key to it all, chief executive Vic Jokovic says, is understanding that other people can make or break you. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 0vNYIqvL