ASX24 outage sparks concern

At 10am yesterday, the ASX identified a hardware related issue with its options and futures market ASX24 and placed it into a halt.

ASX24 was not operational again until after 2pm, with the ASX reporting that the issue was confirmed to be caused by a hardware fault and was fully resolved.

The ASX will now be required to provide a full incident report to ASIC, with the regulator expressing concern.

"ASIC views outages of this nature with significant concern. It has had a significant impact on the market, including market participants and investors," ASIC said.

"The ASX Group forms a critical part of Australia's national economic infrastructure.

"Well-functioning financial market infrastructure is critical to the integrity and reputation of the Australian financial markets and the trust and confidence investors have in them."

The outage comes after an incident on 16 November 2020, when the ASX halted trading on ASX Trade after switching to new systems over the preceding weekend. The outage lasted for one day and was followed by problems with the ASX Centre Point, a dark-pool trade matching service.

ASIC had two primary concerns with the outage: why new orders received on November 16 after the outage were not directed to alternative venues such as Chi-X, and that some market participants did not have business continuity plans in place when ASX Centre Point went down but the ASX's LIT order book and Chi-X remained available.

After investigating the issue, ASIC imposed licence conditions on the ASX to mitigate risks for future upgrades.