ASX200 advance climate targets

More of Australia's top 200 companies are implementing strategies in response to climate change, new research shows.

The Australian Council of Superannuation Investors' (ACSI) annual benchmark analysis shows ASX200 companies' climate-related disclosure has improved but there are still challenges.

The ACSI research shows the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) framework has become the most common benchmark for companies' reporting in high-risk sectors, with 60 ASX200 companies adopting the framework, more than five times the amount in 2017.

This includes 83% of ASX200 energy companies, up from 36% in 2018, 50% of utilities up from 25%, 83% of transport up from 50% and 71% of banks up from 29%.

Of the 60 companies that reported against the TCFD, 32 did scenario analysis (up from 18) with the common scenario being a 1.5 degree pathway.

A further 28 are completing the scenario analysis or have it planned for the next financial year.

The research benchmarks all corporate disclosures filed up to 31 March 2020 and has been released as companies start to announce their new climate targets.

ACSI chief executive Louise Davidson said its members invest for the long-term benefit and climate change is one of the biggest challenges that they are integrating into investment strategies.

"As a result, ACSI has been driving companies to clearly demonstrate how they are adapting their operations to manage the risks and opportunities of climate change - to provide investors with comfort that they are making active decisions and commitments to secure their place in a low-carbon world," she said.

A total of 18 ASX200 companies set net-zero targets including BHP Group, Dexus, Fortescue Metals, Graincorp, Insurance Australia Group, Qantas, South32, Scentre Group, Stockland, The Star Entertainment Group, Santos, Suncorp, Vicinity Centres and Woodside.

But 13 of the 18 companies have not yet disclosed how their short and medium-term strategies are aligned to achieving this target.

Only four companies have short, medium and long-term emissions targets including BHP Group, Fortescue Metals, Insurance Australia Group and The Star Entertainment Group.

"Disclosure of risks is only the first step. Companies must reflect on how climate change will impact them over the long-term and how they intend to manage that exposure," Davidson said.