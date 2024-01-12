Newspaper icon
Technology

ASX selected to develop local carbon exchange

BY RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |  FRIDAY, 12 JAN 2024   12:38PM

The Clean Energy Regulator has selected ASX as a partner to undertake "exploratory work" on the development of a carbon exchange to launch later this year.

The carbon exchange is intended to allow for the trading, clearing and settlement of Australian carbon credit units (ACCU).

CER first sought expressions of interest for participants to develop Australia's first carbon exchange in 2021, with ASX being one of 27 to apply.

"Demand for carbon credits continues to increase with government policy focused on emissions levels and corporates seeking to develop compliance measures and meet both regulated and voluntary emissions targets over the coming years," said ASX managing director and chief executive Helen Lofthouse.

"ASX is supportive of efforts to decarbonise the Australian economy and we are excited to be undertaking this work with the CER."

Beginning this year, ASX and CER will "engage the industry to identify the solution that can successfully meet the needs of the Australian market and undertake a feasibility study on delivering that solution."

This will include assessing whether the identified solution can be supported under the existing regulatory framework for ACCUs or if changes are required.

The CER and ASX will initially focus on a carbon exchange for ACCUs, with the intention to follow with other certificates such as large-scale generation certificates (LGCs), the CER said.

Meanwhile, the CER has selected Trovio Group to develop and deliver a unit and certificate register.

"Trovio Group brings a wealth of experience delivering advanced technology architecture," CER executive general manager Mark Williamson said.

"Its proposal for the Unit & Certificate Register features a customisable digital registry that will integrate seamlessly with other systems through its secure communication interfaces.

"In addition to the exchange trading option and direct transfers between trading partners, we will be looking to allow other trusted digital trading platforms to connect to the new carbon register subject to security requirements and the necessary regulatory licences."

Trovio's offering centres around proprietary technology, CorTenX to provide "auditable, transparent and secure technology solutions for environmental assets and data-enriched commodities," said Trovio Group​ chief executive Jon Deane.

Williamson said the CER is aiming to have the new Unit & Certificate Register operating in the second half of 2024.

"We are excited about this project for many reasons," Williamson said.

"The carbon market has an important role to play in helping Australia meet its 2030 and 2050 emissions reduction targets."

Read more: ASXTrovio GroupClean Energy RegulatorMark WilliamsonHelen LofthouseJon Deane
Expert Feed

