Investment

ASX posts mixed results

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  THURSDAY, 19 AUG 2021   11:46AM

The ASX recorded a 3.6% decrease in statutory profit to $480.9 million as expenses rose to support operating and growth initiatives.

Operating revenue grew 1.4% to $951.5 million which it attributed to growth in listings and issuer services.

ASX chief executive Dominic Stevens put the decrease in profit down to Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) policy.

"Strong listings and equity market activity, due in part to an ongoing surge in retail trading, were tempered by the effects of the RBA's current policy settings on both short-end futures volumes and interest income. This led to a 3.6% fall in statutory profit to $480.9 million - down $17.7 million," he said.

The ASX had the highest listings in over 10 years with 199 total listings. There were 70 in minding, 43 in technology, 15 in healthcare and nine New Zealand listings.

"There was healthy revenue growth in our Listings and Issuer Services business with 176 new listings in the period, the highest number since FY08, and almost 200 listings in total including backdoor listings," ASX chief executive Dominic Stevens said.

Total expenses were up 8.4% or $24.1 million to $310.3 million due to additional costs to support licence to operate and growth initiatives and costs associated with issuer activity.

"In FY22, we expect expense growth to moderate to between five and 7%. Capital expenditure was $109.8 million, reflecting the expanded CHESS replacement project and ASX's ongoing commitment to strengthen our foundations to build an exchange for the future," Stevens said.

The deadline for the CHESS replacement remains April 2023.

Stevens also referred to the outage in November last year which saw investors unable to trade for 24 hours.

The outage was due to a software issue limited to the trading of multiple securities in a single order creating inaccurate market data.

"However, the regrettable equity market outage last November fell short of our own high standards and the expectations we want to meet. We will learn from this experience and have already taken steps to enhance our processes and practices, including with our technology provider Nasdaq. We will also incorporate insights from an independent expert we commissioned in consultation with our regulators to review the outage," Dominic said.

Read more: ASXCHESSDominic StevensNasdaqReserve Bank of Australia
