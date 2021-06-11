NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

ASX invests in GROW Inc

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  FRIDAY, 11 JUN 2021   12:32PM

ASX has acquired a minority stake in fast-growing superannuation administrator GROW Inc.

In a statement, the exchange said the investment aligns closely with ASX's strategy to drive efficiency in financial services using distributed ledger technology (DLT).

"Grow's platform uses DLT and they have recently signed with some important new customers who can also see the benefits of this technology," the ASX said.

"We are impressed by GROW and they have an excellent management team. ASX continues to work with various fintechs across several sectors where we believe DLT can bring efficiency and cost savings to the industry."

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
The Golden Rules of Commercial Property Investment

The ASX did not disclose the amount it paid for the investment or its percentage holding.

GROW started out as a superannuation fund but pivoted to providing infrastructure to other superannuation funds.

In April, it was appointed as the fund administrator for Vanguard's foray into superannuation in Australia.

ASX is currently replacing legacy CHESS systems with a blockchain solution slated for a go live of April 2023, after a two-year delay.

Read more: ASXGROW IncVanguard
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

PEXA to IPO in June
Magellan retirement product nears launch
Weeding out net zero fakers
Chi-X hires from ASX
Macquarie sweeps Investment Leadership Awards
Aware Super awards $30bn mandate
Vanguard head jumps to industry fund
ATO cracks down on crypto
Last day to vote in MAX Awards
What Gen Z think about investing

Editor's Choice

Fidelity changes up global equities team

KANIKA SOOD  |   12:41PM
Fidelity's lead portfolio manager for global equities strategies has resigned.

Aware Super awards $30bn mandate

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:36PM
Aware Super has appointed an index solutions provider to take care of its passive equity and fixed income mandates.

State Street launches dedicated crypto, blockchain business

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:28PM
As an increasing number of institutions allocate to cryptocurrency and explore blockchain solutions, State Street is launching a dedicated digital finance division, appointing the current head of global markets to lead it.

ASX invests in GROW Inc

KANIKA SOOD  |   12:32PM
ASX has acquired a minority stake in fast-growing superannuation administrator GROW Inc.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get more with FS

20% EOFY discount for Financial Standard's premium subscription. Available until 30 June 2021.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Ronald Pratap
Principal
RP Wealth Management
Jason Komadina
Director, Managed Accounts
MLC Asset Management
Steve Freeborn
Head of Superannuation
Rice Warner
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Karyn West

MANAGING DIRECTOR
APOSTLE FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY LIMITED
Apostle Funds Management managing director Karyn West believes in putting her money where her mouth is. She invests in every product she sells, and she's built a career out of fearlessly backing herself. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Special EOFY deal!
20% off in June only
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.