ASX files defence against ASIC proceedings

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 15 NOV 2024   12:33PM

The ASX has provided an update on its defence against the legal proceedings filed against it by ASIC over its handling of the CHESS replacement project.

The ASX filed a Concise Statement in response to the proceedings brought by ASIC in the Federal Court on August 13.

ASIC has alleged that the ASX made statements on 10 February 2022 relating to the previous CHESS replacement project that were misleading or deceptive.

The ASX has said in response that the CHESS replacement project was "highly complex, technical and dynamic" on which the ASX regularly communicated progress.

As such, the ASX said it denies that the statements made in February as to the progress of the project contravened the law.

"ASX accepts that the delays with the previous CHESS replacement project caused disruption, something for which we have apologised for," ASX chief executive Helen Lofthouse said.

"However, there was a reasonable basis for the statements ASX made about the project's progress on 10 February 2022 and we do not accept the allegation that we breached the law."

Lofthouse said the ASX provided regular updates on the project, including that it was subject to feedback and change, as well as the input of its external suppliers.

"When we became aware that the project required a deeper reassessment, we commissioned an independent review," Lofthouse said.

"We took the difficult decision to pause and reassess the project and we have conducted several independent reviews, including those requested by our regulators, and we continue to implement recommendations from these reviews."

Lofthouse added that the ASX has taken a different approach to how it is implementing the upgrade to its equity clearing and settlement systems, including the selection of a product-based solution and staging the implementation over two releases.

"ASX has also established the CHESS Replacement Partnership Program to support continued industry participation in this critical project," Lofthouse said.

"Our ongoing regulatory engagement with ASIC remained open and constructive. However, it is in the interests of the company and its shareholders that ASX defends the proceedings."

