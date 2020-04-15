Asset manager hires new chief executive

Australian Standfirst Asset Management has named its new chief executive, with a specific focus on family office.

Michael Barnes has been appointed to the role, following a history of working as an ultra-high net worth and family office accountant.

Australian Standfirst AM chief investment officer Stirling Larkin said Barnes brings a wealth of knowledge, acumen and experience to the role.

"As one of Australia's preeminent ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) and family office accountants, Michael leads with steady hands and a total commitment towards providing forward looking and strategic investment advice for Australian clients," Larkin said.

The company said Barnes will ensure the due diligence portfolio management team maintains a total commitment to providing advice that is designed to protect existing assets, create wealth and reduce risk and uncertainty.

"At Australian Standfirst, his central focus is on enhancing client advice and ensuring this is specifically shaped to take into account each client's unique environment, predilections and desired goals, whilst operating with the utmost discretion," the company said.

Prior to taking on the new role, Barnes held a number of director roles at Barnes Partners, Strategic Accounting Australia, and MCS Accounting Melbourne.

He has also held roles at Moneywise Accountants, Marin Accountants and WSC Group.

Australian Standfirst is a global investment firm with around 300 staff, based in Australia.