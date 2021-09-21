ASIC worried about finfluencers

ASIC is concerned that Australians are turning to financial influencers for advice because professional financial advice is too expensive.

New ASIC chair Joe Longo spoke at the Association of Financial Advisers' annual national conference.

Longo said ASIC is committed to addressing unmet financial advice needs in Australia, offering the example of a middle-income family with a mortgage as the kind of Australians who might benefit from advice around insurance and cashflows but view professional advice as too expensive.

"They may have gone online and got some advice from a social media influencer, or a finfluencer," Longo said.

He added that ASIC is looking into the conflation of personal and general advice in the online influencer space and is concerned about consumers turning to influencers for advice.

"The next step is for ASIC to deliver to assist the industry in overcoming these challenges," he said.

Longo's suggestions for addressing the cost and complexity of financial advice include ASIC creating a financial adviser hub on its website and producing a new worksheet on records of advice.

"The cost of advice is a significant concern," Longo said.

"We have a number of initiatives we are working on at the moment, including a new financial advice webpage where we are planning to centralise all financial advice information."

He added that ASIC is planning on offering further clarity on records of advice and Chapter 7.7 of the Corporations Act.

"The feedback I get from my own staff is that the industry can take an overly cautious compliance approach to these documents which can add costs," Longo explained.

He went on to acknowledge that ASIC could do more to work with the industry to ensure regulations do not add to cost and complexity for advisers.

Asked about how ASIC could reduce the financial levy, Longo said the levy was charged in accordance with ASIC's work - and financial advisers could reasonably expect that levy to decline if the portion of work on the industry were to decline.

"This is an example of the law mandating how the levy works," Longo said.

On August 30, ASIC froze the financial adviser levy temporarily - with the levy to stay at 2018/2019 levels for two years.