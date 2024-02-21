ASIC vigilant on bad SMSF advice

ASIC is putting the pressure on financial advisers to provide appropriate SMSF advice using "professional judgment", as the regulator flags serious instances of misconduct it wants to curb.

At the annual SMSF Association National Conference, ASIC senior executive leader for financial advice and investment management Leah Sciacca warned financial advisers that they have a critical role to play in stemming misconduct in the SMSF sector more than ever.

This comes to light at a time when the ATO and ASIC remain vigilant against the illegal early access of superannuation that is especially rampant within the SMSF sector.

Most SMSFs do the right thing, often with the assistance of professionals, she said, but some individuals might be persuaded to consider that SMSFs offer an opportunity to access superannuation savings early and illegally.

Financial advisers, accountants, and other SMSF professionals have a key role to play in addressing this problem, Sciacca said, urging them to alert ASIC if they come across any SMSF misconduct.

"Financial advisers advising clients about their super must use their professional judgment to consider the broad range of relevant factors in order to ensure SMSFs are established only when it is suitable for the unique objectives and circumstances of the individual," she said.

In recent years, ASIC's review of SMSF advice uncovered inappropriate advice, adviser fraud and dishonesty to the detriment of trustees. Some cases have resulted in criminal charges.

Sciacca named one example where a company director was sentenced to over four years in prison for dishonest conduct and other charges. The director encouraged investors to rollover their superannuation into newly created SMSFs and lend those funds to two companies where he was a director.

Today, ASIC said it accepted a court-enforceable undertaking from former financial adviser Shivdeep Jaidka after he failed to provide appropriate SMSF advice.

Jaidka most recently was an adviser at Merit Wealth under Diverger from October 2022 to June 2023. Before that Jaidka was with the SMSF Advisers Network, The SMSF Expert, and GPS Wealth.

Over five years, Jaidka agreed not to carry on a financial services business, provide financial services, or act in a managerial capacity of any entity operating a financial services business or providing legal, accounting or other advisory services to a financial services business.

Sciacca also reinforced ASIC's focus on scrutinising the SMSF sector this year as flagged in its corporate plan.

"We will also continue our current regulatory work with the ATO, responding to poor practices in the SMSF sector, including sharing information about actual, potential misconduct and taking action where we see inappropriate financial advice," she said.

ASIC co-regulates SMSF auditors with the ATO. There are currently 4341 registered SMSF auditors. As a result of referrals from the ATO's compliance program and other identified SMSF auditor conduct concerns, ASIC has deregistered 14 SMSF auditors and imposed conditions on 17 others so far in the 2024 financial year.

