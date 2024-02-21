Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

SMSF

ASIC vigilant on bad SMSF advice

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 21 FEB 2024   3:27PM

ASIC is putting the pressure on financial advisers to provide appropriate SMSF advice using "professional judgment", as the regulator flags serious instances of misconduct it wants to curb.

At the annual SMSF Association National Conference, ASIC senior executive leader for financial advice and investment management Leah Sciacca warned financial advisers that they have a critical role to play in stemming misconduct in the SMSF sector more than ever.

This comes to light at a time when the ATO and ASIC remain vigilant against the illegal early access of superannuation that is especially rampant within the SMSF sector.

Most SMSFs do the right thing, often with the assistance of professionals, she said, but some individuals might be persuaded to consider that SMSFs offer an opportunity to access superannuation savings early and illegally.

Financial advisers, accountants, and other SMSF professionals have a key role to play in addressing this problem, Sciacca said, urging them to alert ASIC if they come across any SMSF misconduct.

"Financial advisers advising clients about their super must use their professional judgment to consider the broad range of relevant factors in order to ensure SMSFs are established only when it is suitable for the unique objectives and circumstances of the individual," she said.

In recent years, ASIC's review of SMSF advice uncovered inappropriate advice, adviser fraud and dishonesty to the detriment of trustees. Some cases have resulted in criminal charges.

Sciacca named one example where a company director was sentenced to over four years in prison for dishonest conduct and other charges. The director encouraged investors to rollover their superannuation into newly created SMSFs and lend those funds to two companies where he was a director.

Today, ASIC said it accepted a court-enforceable undertaking from former financial adviser Shivdeep Jaidka after he failed to provide appropriate SMSF advice.

Jaidka most recently was an adviser at Merit Wealth under Diverger from October 2022 to June 2023. Before that Jaidka was with the SMSF Advisers Network, The SMSF Expert, and GPS Wealth.

Over five years, Jaidka agreed not to carry on a financial services business, provide financial services, or act in a managerial capacity of any entity operating a financial services business or providing legal, accounting or other advisory services to a financial services business.

Sciacca also reinforced ASIC's focus on scrutinising the SMSF sector this year as flagged in its corporate plan.

"We will also continue our current regulatory work with the ATO, responding to poor practices in the SMSF sector, including sharing information about actual, potential misconduct and taking action where we see inappropriate financial advice," she said.

ASIC co-regulates SMSF auditors with the ATO. There are currently 4341 registered SMSF auditors. As a result of referrals from the ATO's compliance program and other identified SMSF auditor conduct concerns, ASIC has deregistered 14 SMSF auditors and imposed conditions on 17 others so far in the 2024 financial year.

Financial Standard is the official media partner of the 2024 SMSF Association National Conference.

Read more: ASICATOSMSF Association National ConferenceFinancial StandardLeah Sciacca
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ASIC chases 757 adviser registrations
Unlisted asset valuation practices under review
Australian Ethical super chief goes for growth in 2024
ASIC files lawsuit against unlicensed director, companies
Jailed adviser permanently banned by ASIC
Crypto fintech needed AFSL, court says
IPO Capital clients receive payments from Mayfair 101
ASIC issues interim stop orders against Keystone
Brite Advisors to be wound up
SMSF scammers charged with criminal offences

Editor's Choice

Reforms will strengthen retirement advice: Experts

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:37PM
Reforms underway to expand financial advice will have positive ramifications for the SMSF and APRA-regulated sectors as it will ultimately uplift outcomes in the retirement phase for all Australians, industry experts say.

SMSFA reappoints Hay-Bartlem as chair

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:45PM
The SMSF Association announced that Scott Hay-Bartlem has been reappointed as its chair and will serve another two years.

Risk, compliance staff in hot demand

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:21PM
With regulatory demands showing no signs of slowing in 2024, experienced risk and compliance professionals remain hot property.

QIC, super funds pour more into Queensland space tech

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   10:49AM
QIC, Hostplus and HESTA are among backers to invest a further $55 million into Gold Coast-based Gilmour Space Technologies.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
21-23

SMSF Association National Conference 2024 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
13

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Danielle Mair

CHIEF MEMBER & ADVICE OFFICER
UNISUPER
UniSuper chief member and advice officer Danielle Mair's professional tapestry has been marked by a steadfast commitment to leadership, a relentless focus on customer experience, and a drive for cultural and business transformation. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach