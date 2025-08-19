Newspaper icon
ASIC turns spotlight on direct life sales

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 19 AUG 2025   12:31PM

ASIC is warning life insurers to do better when it comes to their direct sales practices that have placed doubt on their compliance obligations and put consumer outcomes at risk.

While some life insurance firms have improved since ASIC's 2018 review into direct sale practices, "notable deficiencies" remain, the regulator expressed in a letter to chief executives.

What has not improved are claims disputes for directly sold policies, still significantly increasing across all channels with dispute rates more than doubling since 2018.

"There have also been concerning increases in rates of disputes involving policies sold through a financial adviser," ASIC said.

ASIC therefore wants life insurers to improve in four key areas to be "in a better position to demonstrate their compliance with legal obligations".

The first is to strengthen product design by better using customer feedback. This can be via testing and incorporating complaints, claims, and cancellation data into design processes, and improving product monitoring.

Some insurers have insufficient systems to monitor product problems, which allowed those issues to continue undetected, while others have no process for frontline staff to report concerns, despite them often being the first to identify problems.

The second is to improve sales and pay practices by enhancing quality assurance processes, and by linking sales staff pay to compliance and customer satisfaction measures.

Insurers must also apply consistent quality standards to retention calls and streamlining cancellation processes, ensuring clear criteria for identifying inappropriate pressure tactics, the proper oversight of retention activities, and objection-handling practices that respect customer decisions.

Finally, they must treat complaints as "valuable business intelligence" and share complaint information across relevant business units.

ASIC began reviewing direct sale practices in 2018, which led to the report The sale of direct life insurance (REP 587).

Between July 2021 and June 2024, it reviewed documents and policies from a sample of life insurers and life insurance distributors to determine whether consumer outcomes had improved since the 2018 review.

ASIC commissioner Alan Kirkland warned chief executives: "The steps you take in responding to the matters identified above will inform ASIC's response if we identify conduct of concern, commence investigations or take enforcement action."

"While life insurance can provide valuable benefits to consumers, it is typically a complex and costly product, so it is important that sales practices are designed with customers' needs in mind.

"Life companies need to place the customer at the very heart of their product and service proposition, including by using customer feedback and complaints data to respond to pain points."

Read more: ASICAlan Kirkland
