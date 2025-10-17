Newspaper icon
ASIC targets potential vertical integration in managed accounts

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 17 OCT 2025   11:48AM

Stopping short of calling it vertically integrated, ASIC warns it aims to uncover any conflicts of interests in the managed accounts sector particularly as more AFSLs build in-house products.

ASIC commissioner Alan Kirkland said the managed accounts sector "can be very attractive for licensees at all parts of the product manufacturing and distribution value chain."

"So, we'll be looking at what conflicts may arise, what challenges they may present and how they are being managed," he told a recent IMAP conference.

ASIC has already flagged its enforcement priorities within managed accounts in its 2025-26 Corporate Plan, saying it will conduct a surveillance of AFSLs recommending and offering managed accounts to retail clients.

"We will consider compliance with the general licensee obligations and advice conduct obligations. Our surveillance will focus on governance frameworks, management of conflicts of interest, and outcomes for consumers," the report said.

Some financial advisers who do not recommend managed accounts have voiced concerns about the conflicts of interest that infiltrate the ecosystem, especially when an AFSL is the provider of its own managed accounts products in the form of separately managed accounts (SMAs).

Deloitte Access Economics highlighted these issues to ASIC in 2021 when it saw that the structure of managed accounts can potentially lead to conflicts of interest.

The research found that management fees paid to advisers specially for managed accounts recommendations can represent a conflict of interest from vertical integration.

This can emerge from financial advice groups putting clients into their own investment model portfolio rather than external products as the adviser receives a management fee, Deloitte said.

ASIC's closer examination of managed accounts comes as assets hit $256.24 billion at the end of June, according to IMAP and Milliman data, growing annually by 25% in FY25.

This is in line with the regulator "not having a detailed look at this area given the growth and potential risks" for some time.

Kirkland said ASIC will examine how licensees are "managing compliance with their general obligations - which at their core require industry participants to act efficiently, honestly and fairly."

"We will examine how financial advisers - when they recommend managed accounts - comply with their obligations to act in the best interests of their client and provide appropriate advice," he said.

"And we will be examining what conflicts of interest may be present, and how these conflicts are addressed by advisers and licensees."

