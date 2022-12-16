Newspaper icon
ASIC takes civil action against Firstmac

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  FRIDAY, 16 DEC 2022   11:58AM

ASIC has commenced the first ever court case against a financial product distributor for alleged breaches of design and distribution obligations (DDO).

The regulator commenced the civil penalty action in the Federal Court against Firstmac Limited following its first DDO court action filed earlier this month against American Express.

Firstmac distributes term deposits and other investment products, including interests in Firstmac High Livez (High Livez) a registered managed investment scheme.

Under the DDO, ASIC said Firstmac is required to take reasonable steps to ensure that it distributes financial products consistent with the target market determination (TMD) for each product.

ASIC has alleged that in marketing and distributing High Livez to term deposit holders, Firstmac failed to take reasonable steps to ensure that the product was distributed in accordance with the TMD.

It is ASIC's case that by adopting a cross-selling strategy of marketing and distributing High Livez to term deposit holders, there was a likelihood that those customers would be outside the High Livez target market,

The regulator said: "Unlike Firstmac's term deposits which were guaranteed by the Commonwealth Government in the amount of up to $250,000 per account, High Livez was not a capital guaranteed product. The TMD indicated that customers seeking a capital guarantee were not in the target market."

It added that the investment timeframes for term deposits ranged from 30 days to two years, whereas the recommended investment timeframe for High Livez was a minimum of three years up to five years.

The TMD indicated that customers seeking an investment timeframe of two years or less were not in the target market.

ASIC Deputy chair Sarah Court said the regulator is concerned that Firstmac's term deposit customers were exposed to the risk that they might obtain a financial product that was not appropriate to their needs and objectives.

'Under the design and distribution obligations, issuing and distributing financial products now requires a consumer-first mindset with genuine consideration of the likely objectives, financial situation and needs of consumers being targeted. The TMD needs to be reviewed and applied when developing marketing and distribution strategies to prevent consumer harm," she said.

"ASIC is committed to reducing the risk of harm to consumers caused by poor product design, distribution and marketing, especially by driving compliance with design and distribution obligations," concluded Court.

ASIC is seeking declarations and pecuniary penalties from the Court.

Editor's Choice

AustralianSuper partners with Churchill Asset Management

CHLOE WALKER
The partnership between AustralianSuper and the US based private capital investment-specialist of Nuveen has started with an initial instalment of US$250 million, intended to grow substantially over time.

Mine Super and TWUSUPER explore merger

ANDREW MCKEAN
Mine Super and TWUSUPER have signed a preliminary non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to merge.

Super heatmap findings garner mixed responses

ANDREW MCKEAN
Industry groups, consultants and research houses have reacted to findings about Australia's best and worst performing super funds.

Centuria buys $70m tomato farm

CHLOE WALKER
Centuria Agriculture Fund (CAF) has secured one of South Australia's largest glasshouse assets for $70 million in an off-market transaction.

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Alison Telfer

CHAIRPERSON OF THE BOARD
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LTD
After 30 years in the industry, Alison Telfer answers to country head of asset management, Australia and New Zealand at UBS, with a goal to give back to the nation that raised her, and make a true impact through sustainable, customised and philanthropic investing. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
