ASIC takes civil action against Firstmac

ASIC has commenced the first ever court case against a financial product distributor for alleged breaches of design and distribution obligations (DDO).

The regulator commenced the civil penalty action in the Federal Court against Firstmac Limited following its first DDO court action filed earlier this month against American Express.

Firstmac distributes term deposits and other investment products, including interests in Firstmac High Livez (High Livez) a registered managed investment scheme.

Under the DDO, ASIC said Firstmac is required to take reasonable steps to ensure that it distributes financial products consistent with the target market determination (TMD) for each product.

ASIC has alleged that in marketing and distributing High Livez to term deposit holders, Firstmac failed to take reasonable steps to ensure that the product was distributed in accordance with the TMD.

It is ASIC's case that by adopting a cross-selling strategy of marketing and distributing High Livez to term deposit holders, there was a likelihood that those customers would be outside the High Livez target market,

The regulator said: "Unlike Firstmac's term deposits which were guaranteed by the Commonwealth Government in the amount of up to $250,000 per account, High Livez was not a capital guaranteed product. The TMD indicated that customers seeking a capital guarantee were not in the target market."

It added that the investment timeframes for term deposits ranged from 30 days to two years, whereas the recommended investment timeframe for High Livez was a minimum of three years up to five years.

The TMD indicated that customers seeking an investment timeframe of two years or less were not in the target market.

ASIC Deputy chair Sarah Court said the regulator is concerned that Firstmac's term deposit customers were exposed to the risk that they might obtain a financial product that was not appropriate to their needs and objectives.

'Under the design and distribution obligations, issuing and distributing financial products now requires a consumer-first mindset with genuine consideration of the likely objectives, financial situation and needs of consumers being targeted. The TMD needs to be reviewed and applied when developing marketing and distribution strategies to prevent consumer harm," she said.

"ASIC is committed to reducing the risk of harm to consumers caused by poor product design, distribution and marketing, especially by driving compliance with design and distribution obligations," concluded Court.

ASIC is seeking declarations and pecuniary penalties from the Court.