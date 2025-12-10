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Regulatory

ASIC takes action on Spice Capital Partners, founder

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 10 DEC 2025   12:27PM
ASIC is taking further action against Spice Capital Partners and its founder Colin Oxlade for providing unlicensed financial services and financial product advice that ultimately raised nearly $2 million from investors.

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Read more: ASICSpice Capital PartnersColin OxladeDavid CatsoulisFederal CourtGreenlink EnergyImpact GoldLinkedInOx Consolidated HoldingsOx CorpSelbySpice Global TradingWarwick Gold Holdings
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