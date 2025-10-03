ASIC sues Fiducian for ESG failures

ASIC has launched proceedings in the Supreme Court of NSW against Fiducian Investment Management, alleging it breached its duties as a responsible entity and engaged in misleading and deceptive conduct about its environmental, social and governance (ESG) fund.

ASIC is alleging Fiducian failed to act with care and diligence as the responsible entity of the Diversified Social Aspirations Fund in relation to its description of how the fund works in the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS).

The fund, which was available between 2015 and 2024, was established to meet client demand for a "socially responsible" and "ethical" investment option.

ASIC said Fiducian selected investments by using underlying fund managers or underlying investment funds, which had their own bespoke ESG methodologies and tolerance thresholds for choosing investments. ASIC has alleged these processes did not align with the approach outlined in the fund's PDS.

The underlying funds were the Candriam Sustainable Global Equity Fund operated by Ausbil Investment Management, and an Australian ESG shares mandate operated by Solaris Investment Management. In 2021 the Solaris mandate was replaced by the Perpetual Wholesale Ethical SRI Fund.

The PDS of the Fiducian fund stated: "The share portfolios comprise investments in companies that aim to be positive for society and for the environment and aim to avoid investments in harmful activities."

The regulator said it also specified several industries or activities that the fund would avoid investing in. This included companies that "polluted the air, land or water unnecessarily".

The Statement of Claim alleges that at no stage did the PDS's of the underlying funds exclude investments in shares or companies that derived revenue wholly or substantially from fossil fuels.

Further, ASIC alleges that Fiducian failed to record and lodge investor complaints and to address investor concerns that the fund held investments contrary to the representations made in the PDS, such as BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto, Woodside Petroleum, Newcrest Mining and Orica.

ASIC also alleges the PDS of the fund contained false and misleading statements that it would monitor the portfolio exposure and investment styles of the underlying funds in circumstances where Fiducian did not have the requisite information to conduct that monitoring.

ASIC alleges Fiducian did not act with care and diligence when it failed to review the underlying investments of the fund to ensure their consistency with the PDS of the fund; ensure its compliance documents identified any ESG related risks and included commensurate controls; comply with its own risk management framework including the procedure for reviewing PDSs; and engage or employ an ESG expert to review or monitor the fund.

ASIC alleges Fiducian failed to properly address investor concerns - which began in 2019 - despite having policies and procedures that applied to logging, investigating, managing and responding to those concerns.

ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court said responsible entities are responsible for the governance of investor funds and, as such, must have proper processes, procedures and policies in place to ensure the investment strategy, and statements made about the investment strategy, reflect the representations made.

Court added that this is particularly important when the investment strategy is ESG-focused.

"We believe FIMSL's governance of the fund provides a clear example of how not to run an ESG fund," Court said.

"We will allege FIMSL took a perfunctory approach to its oversight of the fund, attracting investors with claims it made no effort to validate, and in failing to independently monitor investments in the underlying funds to ensure they were consistent with the representations in the PDS."

Court said that even when Fiducian was alerted to the fact that the fund held investments contrary to the PDS, it continued to issue the PDS without making any changes for over the course of nine years.

"We consider it to be unacceptable for entities to capitalise on investors' interest in ESG investments without ensuring sustainability-related representations are well-founded, transparent and consistent," Court said.

"The bar for governance standards that underpin ESG representations for investment products is high and ASIC will ensure that entities which we believe may have failed to meet those standards, are held to account."

In response to the court filing, Fiducian said it has fully cooperated with ASIC's investigations to date.

"[Fiducian] is closely reviewing the court documents and the allegations made by ASIC," it said.

"As the matter is now before the court, [Fiducian] or the company won't make any other comment at this time."

Fiducian added that the fund was closed in May 2024 due to lack of scale. At the time of closure, the fund had $15.57 million in funds under management on behalf of 158 investors.

ASIC is seeking declarations, pecuniary penalties and adverse publicity orders.