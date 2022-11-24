ASIC sues crypto fintech over unlicensed advice

ASIC is taking a fintech to court for providing unlicensed financial advice on crypto-asset products.

The regulator commenced civil penalty proceedings in Federal Court against Block Earner, an authorised representative of Flash Partners and AUSTRAC-registered digital currency exchange. It offered a range of fixed-yield earning products based on crypto-assets, with names including USD Earner, Gold Earner and Crypto Earner.

In addition to providing unlicensed financial advice, ASIC also alleged Block Earner was running an unregistered managed investment scheme. ASIC alleged the products should have been licensed as they were a managed investment scheme.

ASIC said that as of April 2022, about 240 clients had deposited funds into the products.

"We are concerned that Block Earner offered financial products without appropriate registration or an AFSL, leaving consumers without important protections. Simply because a product hinges on a crypto-asset, does not mean it falls outside financial services law," ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court said.

"ASIC is aware that many consumers are interested in purchasing or investing in crypto-assets. Crypto-assets are risky, inherently volatile, and complex and ASIC remains concerned that potential investors in crypto-assets may not fully appreciate the risks involved. ASIC supports the development of an effective regulatory framework covering crypto-assets to protect consumers and investors."