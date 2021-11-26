NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

General

ASIC sues ANZ over home loan referrals

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 26 NOV 2021   12:26PM

ASIC has commenced proceedings in the Federal Court against ANZ for breaches of the Credit Act arising from referrals through its home loan 'introducer program' and from unlicensed individuals outside the introducer program.

The program involved home loan referrals to ANZ from third party "introducers" from various professions, such as cleaners and real estate representatives.

Introducer programs received considerable criticism in the Financial Services Royal Commission.

ASIC alleges that between June 2016 and March 2018, ANZ breached consumer protection credit laws by accepting customer information and documents from introducers and other unlicensed individuals when this was not allowed.

Sponsored by Clearbridge
Delivering Income from Infrastructure

ASIC also alleges that some of the documents provided were fraudulent.

ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court said that ASIC is concerned that as a result of this conduct, some loans may have been granted by ANZ based on false information and some consumers may have entered into home loans that were beyond their ability to pay.

"If banks are going to accept referrals of consumers seeking a home loan from unlicensed individuals, who receive commission payments for the referrals, they need to make sure they have the right systems in place to properly process those referrals," said Court.

From 2015 to June 2020, more than 50,000 loans were referred to ANZ through the introducer program, resulting in lending of more than $18.5 billion.

In September 2018, the introducer program contributed to approximately 10% of all home loans sold by ANZ's branch network in Australia.

ASIC also alleges between November 2015 to June 2020, ANZ breached its general conduct obligations as an Australian Credit Licence holder by failing to take reasonable steps to ensure its representatives did not conduct business with unlicensed third parties and thereby failed to engage in credit activities efficiently, honestly and fairly.

ASIC is seeking declarations, pecuniary penalties and other orders, including for ANZ to engage an independent expert to conduct a review of ANZ's existing home loan customer referral arrangements.

Read more: ANZASICSarah Court
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

CDPP drops cartel charges against ANZ
Adviser jailed for illegal super access
CBA pleads guilty to selling junk insurance
Plaintiff seeks to ring fence Dixon penalty
ASIC enforces licence conditions on ASX
Former WA adviser charged with dishonest conduct
Caddick's assets will be sold
Complaints filed against ASIC lawyers
ASIC reviews super calculators
MLC to face court over insurance failures

Editor's Choice

Pinnacle seeds Canadian boutique

KARREN VERGARA
In another first for Pinnacle Investment Management this week, the firm has set up a North American-based affiliate in a small-cap equities fund manager.

Rest hires from MLC Asset Management

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The $65 billion industry superannuation fund has welcomed a head of investment product and communications who has previously held roles with MLC Asset Management and BlackRock.

Citi Australia wins custody mandate

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Mirae Asset Global Investments has appointed Citi Australia as its provider of custody and fund administration services for its Australian funds management business.

Retirement Income Covenant hits parliament

KARREN VERGARA
The Retirement Income Covenant's introduction to parliament yesterday has been welcomed by major industry bodies.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Greg Owen
Financial Planner
GJO Financial Services
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Byron Goldberg
Australian Head
Luno
Masja Zandbergen
Head of sustainability integration
Robeco

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
8

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
11

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

FEB
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

FEB
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  What do you think will be the biggest investment theme of 2022?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Premium Subscription
Special EOY deal!
20% off until 31 December 2021.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.