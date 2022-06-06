ASIC succeeds in application to liquidate Ascent

ASIC has succeeded in its application to liquidate Ascent Investment and Coaching Pty Ltd after suspecting it was operating without a licence and falsified financial records.

ASIC made an application to the Federal Court in March to wind up Ascent and for the appointment of provisional liquidators after action was taken against Ascent director Michael Dunjey.

In 2021 Dunjey was forced to surrender his passport and remain in Australia after the Federal Court froze his assets.

It was suspected that Ascent had been providing financial services without an Australian financial services licence and had been operating an unregistered managed investment scheme that was required to be registered.

ASIC said it sought to protect the assets of Ascent and its clients after findings revealed the company was producing little business generated revenue and being sustained almost entirely through borrowings.

The corporate watchdog also found - Ascent's primary means to make payments on loans is the money it receives from further loans, substantial liabilities in comparison to assets, and inaccurate financial records.

As of December 2021, when freezing orders were obtained, Ascent owed approximately $149 million to clients and held approximately $4 million in assets.

The Court appointed Matthew Donnelly and Sean Hughes of Deloitte Financial Advisory as provisional liquidators and made orders for a report to be provided to the Court by 22 June 2022, including information about - assets and liabilities, an opinion as to the solvency, likely return to creditors and an opinion on whether Ascent has kept adequate financial records.

The investigation continues and the matter will return to court in June.