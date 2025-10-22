ASIC slaps MWL adviser with ban over Shield involvement

ASIC has banned Wade Spooner of Melbourne for eight years for advising his clients to invest their superannuation into the Shield Master Fund while he was an authorised representative of MWL Financial Services.

Spooner, also a member of MWL's investment committee, was authorised by the firm on 24 May 2021.

His ban was effective 25 July 2025, but a delayed announcement was due to a stay and confidentiality request, alongside a review of ASIC's decision, were lodged by Spooner on the same day with the Administrative Review Tribunal.

The tribunal refused the request on October 20, but the review application of ASIC's decision is ongoing.

According to ASIC, Spooner gave inappropriate advice when he recommended clients invest most of their superannuation in the High Growth and Growth options of the Shield Master Fund when it was not in their best interests.

He was also found to have provided false and misleading Statements of Advice, including representations that Shield had a higher performing track record against other super funds when Shield had only been in existence for a short period.

As a result, ASIC believes Spooner is not a fit and proper person, is likely to contravene financial services law, and is banned from participating in financial services-related functions for eight years.

Spooner's ban has been recorded on the Banned and Disqualified Register.

He is just the latest MWL financial adviser to be banned, following the earlier suspension of four advisers in July.

On August 25, ASIC cancelled MWL's Australian financial services licence (AFSL) and banned its director and responsible manager.

Since February 2022, funds totalling more than $480 million have been invested in Shield by at least 5800 consumers, primarily through super platforms, the trustees for which were Macquarie Investment Management Limited (MIML) and Equity Trustees Superannuation Limited (ETSL).

ASIC has commenced legal proceedings against both trustees.

Last month, MIML reimbursed victims' retirement savings, while ETSL maintains its innocence.

Meanwhile, ASIC continues to investigate Keystone Asset Management (the responsible entity for Shield) and other entities and advisers.