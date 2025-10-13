ASIC seeks compensation for Shield victims from EQT

ASIC has updated its Statement of Claim in the proceedings against Equity Trustees (EQT) to include a claim for compensation for losses incurred by members of the AMG Super and Super Simplifier platforms who invested in Shield Master Fund.

This is in addition to the initial claim for civil penalties and legal costs.

ASIC confirmed the updated Statement of Claim, saying: "On 10 October 2025, ASIC sought to amend its proceeding to seek compensation from Equity Trustees for losses resulting from the alleged failures by Equity Trustees in making the Shield Master Fund available on its superannuation platforms. ASIC's proposed amendment remains subject to court approval."

Equity Trustees Superannuation Limited (ETSL) director Mick O'Brien said EQT maintains that losses incurred by victims were not due to ETSL's actions.

"ETSL maintains that it has acted in accordance with its fiduciary duties and obligations under the Corporations Act and the Superannuation Industry (Supervision) Act," O'Brien said.

"ETSL therefore intends to continue to defend the proceeding, including by potentially seeking court orders that other parties pay compensation to members."

O'Brien said the total investment in Shield for the two super funds for which ETSL is the trustee was revalued on September 30 from $151 million to $78 million.

"The revaluation was based on the midpoint of the valuation range set out in the Financial Position Report prepared by the liquidators of Shield by order of the Federal Court. This indicated that the liquidators expect a material recovery of funds on behalf of members invested in the Shield Master Fund," he said.

"ETSL continues to provide support services to impacted members and is assisting the liquidators of Shield in their efforts to recover value for members through the liquidation process and is considering other avenues of recovery for members."

ASIC's updated Statement of Claim comes after Macquarie agreed to reimburse the retirement savings of about 3000 Shield Master Fund victims, whose superannuation was invested in the fund via Macquarie Wrap.

The legal proceedings against Equity Trustees are ongoing, and the matter has been listed for a case management hearing on 20 February 2026.