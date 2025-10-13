Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

ASIC seeks compensation for Shield victims from EQT

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 13 OCT 2025   11:42AM

ASIC has updated its Statement of Claim in the proceedings against Equity Trustees (EQT) to include a claim for compensation for losses incurred by members of the AMG Super and Super Simplifier platforms who invested in Shield Master Fund.

This is in addition to the initial claim for civil penalties and legal costs.

ASIC confirmed the updated Statement of Claim, saying: "On 10 October 2025, ASIC sought to amend its proceeding to seek compensation from Equity Trustees for losses resulting from the alleged failures by Equity Trustees in making the Shield Master Fund available on its superannuation platforms. ASIC's proposed amendment remains subject to court approval."

Equity Trustees Superannuation Limited (ETSL) director Mick O'Brien said EQT maintains that losses incurred by victims were not due to ETSL's actions.

"ETSL maintains that it has acted in accordance with its fiduciary duties and obligations under the Corporations Act and the Superannuation Industry (Supervision) Act," O'Brien said.

"ETSL therefore intends to continue to defend the proceeding, including by potentially seeking court orders that other parties pay compensation to members."

O'Brien said the total investment in Shield for the two super funds for which ETSL is the trustee was revalued on September 30 from $151 million to $78 million.

"The revaluation was based on the midpoint of the valuation range set out in the Financial Position Report prepared by the liquidators of Shield by order of the Federal Court. This indicated that the liquidators expect a material recovery of funds on behalf of members invested in the Shield Master Fund," he said.

"ETSL continues to provide support services to impacted members and is assisting the liquidators of Shield in their efforts to recover value for members through the liquidation process and is considering other avenues of recovery for members."

ASIC's updated Statement of Claim comes after Macquarie agreed to reimburse the retirement savings of about 3000 Shield Master Fund victims, whose superannuation was invested in the fund via Macquarie Wrap.

The legal proceedings against Equity Trustees are ongoing, and the matter has been listed for a case management hearing on 20 February 2026.

Read more: Equity TrusteesASICShield Master FundMick O'BrienMacquarie WrapAMG SuperSuper Simplifier
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Equity Trustees slashes value of Shield investments
ASIC helping with law reform over Shield, First Guardian
ASIC raises alarm on auditor independence, conflicts of interest
Platform trustees told to improve investment governance
Macquarie to pay Shield victims in full
ASIC targets funds over 'disappointing' retiree communications
ASIC exposes holes in managed funds' offshoring cyber controls
ASIC cancels CPG Research & Advisory's AFSL
ASIC slams licensees' lax offshoring governance
ETF market hits $300bn milestone early

Editor's Choice

New 100% tariffs on China: Another TACO moment?

KARREN VERGARA
As the US threatens more outlandish tariffs on China, investment experts foresee more market volatility in the short term with neither side backing down. But will US President Donald Trump once again "chicken out"?

Integro appoints head of advice and growth

RIDDHIMA TALWANI
Integro Private Wealth has appointed Glen Mesch as head of advice and growth, as it scales its national presence by accelerating growth on the east coast.

Ausbil lists two global ETFs on ASX

MATTHEW WAI
Ausbil Investment Management has listed two active exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), with one investing in global small caps and the other in infrastructure.

Classic 60/40 approach underdelivers for women retirees

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The traditional 60/40 portfolio is harming women's chances of a comfortable retirement, a study suggests.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

NOV
27

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

DEC
3

Webinar 2025: The Year in Wealth Management 

FEB
10

Chief Economists Forum - Melbourne 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Jared Pohl

Jared Pohl

DIRECTOR
ECP ASSET MANAGEMENT
Under his leadership, ECP Asset Management co-founder and director Jared Pohl shows how working with the right and equally passionate people creates a type of kinship and synergy that sets the fund manager apart. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media