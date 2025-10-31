Newspaper icon
Regulatory

ASIC reveals findings from reporting and audit surveillance

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 31 OCT 2025   12:28PM

ASIC has released the findings from its financial reporting and audit surveillances for the 12 months to 30 June 2025, after reviewing 254 companies.

Report 819 ASIC's oversight of financial reporting and audit 2024-25 outlined findings from company financial reporting and audit surveillances; enforcement and compliance actions against registered company auditors; outcomes relating to company financial reports; and observations on auditor reporting and on voluntary sustainability reporting to assist preparers of mandatory sustainability reports.

"Accurate, accessible and reliable financial information is essential for business and markets to work well," ASIC commissioner Kate O'Rourke said.

"All participants in our economy rely on those preparing financial information to do so carefully and fairly, and those auditing that information to do so with skill, professionalism and independence."

ASIC said as superannuation and private credit funds continue to play a bigger role in the economy, reliable financial information is more important than ever.

"There is also a growing focus placed on newer types of information, such as disclosures on climate and sustainability, in economic decision-making," ASIC said.

ASIC said it reviewed 254 company financial reports, conducted 22 surveillances and reviewed 10 audit files at eight audit firms.

As a result of the review, 18 entities made or agreed to make changes relating to 19 areas of concern in their financial reports including Bell Group Holdings making a restatement to consolidate a controlled subsidiary which was previously incorrectly accounted for as an associate.

ASIC added it also had audit and other findings in nine audit surveillances at eight audit firms and notified both the auditor and company of those findings to drive improved practices.

REP 819 is the third and final report from ASIC's expanded program of work to improve financial report and audit quality, the regulator said.

"ASIC's expanded program of work revealed that improvement is needed in delivering higher-quality financial reports and audits, and for auditors to be more proactive in ensuring their independence and in reporting significant contraventions to ASIC," O'Rourke said.

ASIC said it will continue to engage with industry and evolve its program of work to improve financial reporting and audit practices.

Looking ahead, the regulator said in the 2025-26 surveillance program it will increase the number of audit files reviewed to 25 and enhance the way audit files are selected for review by including a mix of risk-based and random file selections; review sustainability reports for the year ended 31 December 2025 and share observations with the market to assist preparers; and continue to use its full range of regulatory tools to enhance audit quality and take enforcement or compliance action where appropriate.

