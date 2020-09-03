NEWS
Regulatory
ASIC restrains Mawhinney
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 3 SEP 2020   12:22PM

ASIC has been granted interim orders against Mayfair 101 founder James Mawhinney which will stop him siphoning any money out of Australia.

The orders also restrain Mawhinney from advertising or promoting any financial product, meaning his work with Mayfair 101 and the Dunk Island/Mission Beach development the group has been promoting to the bitter end is likely over for now.

Further, Mawhinney will not be able to receive or solicit any funds at all associated with a financial product.

These orders apply to all products currently offered by Mayfair 101, including the M Core Fixed Income Notes, the M+ Fixed Income Notes and Australian Property Bonds (sold as investments in Dunk Island and Mission Beach).

ASIC also successfully had the court restrain Mawhinney from leaving Australia until further notice.

This, despite Mawhinney vehemently denying he was a flight risk when ASIC first sought these orders.

"If ASIC was concerned about Mr Mawhinney, currently in lock down in Melbourne with his fiancee and four month old daughter leaving the country, they could have asked for his passport," Mayfair 101 said in a statement in August.

In court documents seeking these orders, ASIC provided some insight into Mawhinney's personal financial situation. According to an affidavit provided to ASIC lawyers, he holds a bank account in Monaco but claims that bank account was never used.

He does not own any property in his name or have any credit cards or mortgages in his name. But, Mawhinney's ANZ bank account had a closing balance of approximately $420,000 in June.

Liquidators were appointed to M101 Nominees, the issuer of M Core Fixed Income Notes promoted by Mayfair 101.

ASIC is seeking to wind up M101 Nominees, alleging it raised $67 million from investors through debentures called the M Core Fixed Income Notes, based on representations that there would be security for the full amount invested.

ASIC said those funds were not fully secured. M Core Fixed Income Note investors may be unable to recover the full amount of their principal investment.

ASICMayfair 101M Core Fixed Income NotesJames MawhinneyDunk IslandMission BeachAustralian Property BondsMonaco
