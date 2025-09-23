Newspaper icon
ASIC report a 'solid point of reference' for private credit guardrails

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 23 SEP 2025   12:07PM

Stakeholders have welcomed the findings of ASIC's interim report on Australia's private credit sector, saying it serves as a timely call for greater transparency.

The report found there are many improvements to be made in the sector, particularly in relation to remuneration and fee structures, related party transactions, valuation processes, and inconsistent use of terminology by operators.

Responding to the findings, Frontier Advisors said it is good to see a light being shone on some of the practices - something it has been working to do for some time.

For example, the report flagged fee structures where managers are using special purpose vehicles to capture net interest margins rather than passing them on to investors, which Frontier says calls into question how much of the actual return is being delivered to the investor.

"Private credit remains a key component of the investment landscape, but it comes with complexities that demand rigorous oversight," Frontier director of research and specialist services Paul Newfield said.

"By helping investors and platforms implement stronger practices, we seek to bolster market confidence and ensure our clients are well-informed when accessing private credit opportunities."

It added that all the issues raised in the report are things Frontier has been working with its super fund clients on for several years now, having been informed by its own independent review of the private credit sector, both overseas and at home.

Meantime, the Financial Services Council (FSC) welcomed the findings, saying the report highlights both the important role private capital plays in financing innovation and growth, and the need to strengthen industry practices.

FSC chief executive Blake Briggs said: "ASIC's private credit report is a timely call for greater transparency in the sector, which the FSC and mature operators in the industry support."

"The FSC acknowledges ASIC's consultative and constructive approach throughout this consultation process, and we welcome ASIC's recognition of the role that industry-led standards can play."

The FSC said it will work with operators within its membership and ASIC to develop such standards "that enhance governance and disclosure practices in private credit and private markets more broadly."

"Private capital fills a funding gap for innovative Australian start-ups, growing businesses and property and infrastructure projects. It also provides diversification, return and income opportunities for Australians through superannuation and retail investments," Briggs said.

Lastly, the Australian Investment Council commended ASIC for the work it has undertaken in reviewing the private credit market and said it welcomed the confirmation that, for the most part, private credit works well.

"The report affirms that many market participants, particularly at the institutional end, already adhere to good practices. The detail released today provides that much-needed next level of clarity about where ASIC sees a need for improvement," Australian Investment Council chief executive Navleen Prasad said.

"As with other international markets, private credit has grown substantially over the past several years. It's timely to reflect on practices that are not in service of investors or the market as a whole, and to ensure there are clear guardrails that strike the balance between investor protection, market confidence and fostering growth.

"This report gives industry bodies a solid point of reference to coalesce around to explore appropriate guardrails."

Read more: ASICFSCAustralian Investment CouncilFrontier AdvisorsBlake BriggsFinancial Services CouncilNavleen PrasadPaul Newfield
