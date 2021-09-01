NEWS
Regulatory

ASIC red tape unit welcomed

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 1 SEP 2021   11:20AM

The government has welcomed the corporate regulator's plan to establish a unit with the sole aim of reducing regulatory costs for businesses and consumers.

The red tape unit will be responsible for identifying and implementing changes to how ASIC administers the law and will streamline stakeholder interaction.

"I want all Australian households to have access to affordable, high quality financial services and advice. The creation of this unit, alongside the $46 million of relief the government announced this morning for financial advice are important steps forward for Australian businesses," minister for superannuation and financial services Jane Hume said.

The unit was announced in ASIC's 2021-25 Corporate Plan which focuses on economic recovery through including through more efficient regulation, facilitating innovation, and targeting regulatory and enforcement action to areas of greatest harm.

In terms of its focus on unmet advice needs, ASIC will continue to engage with industry on the barriers to providing good quality and affordable personal advice and establish the Financial Services and Credit Panel as the single disciplinary body for financial advisers.

ASIC also plans to up the ante over poor product governance and design to mitigate the risk of harm to consumers as well as supporting enhanced cyber resilience and cyber security among ASIC-regulated entities.

Assistant minister to the Prime Minister and cabinet Ben Morton said: "The implementation of the government's stewardship approach - focussed on minimising regulatory burden while preserving consumer protections - provides a model for other regulators."

ASIC along with other regulators are under government scrutiny in the Deregulation Agenda to set clear expectations and what best practice looks like.

The corporate regulator said it will act on this by committing to providing clear guidance and communication on how it will exercise its powers and enhance cooperation with other regulators, amongst other things.

