ASIC provides relief to Victorian advisers

The corporate watchdog has shifted to a no-action position on fee disclosure statements and renewal notice obligations for financial advice businesses in Victoria.

The no-action applies to AFS licensees and representatives where their business is solely, or substantially, located in Victoria.

Businesses that have otherwise been impacted by Victorian lockdowns will also be taken into account.

As part of the no-action, ASIC said it wouldn't be taking regulatory action against AFSLs or their representatives for a breach of sections 62G, 962K and 962S of the Corporations Act.

For breaches of 962S for pre-FOFA clients, only those with a fee disclosure statement (FDS) due between August 2 and October 26 will apply for the no-action, or for an instance where the FDS has not been given to the client on, or prior to, October 26 and it is given to the client by December 7.

ASIC will not take regulatory action in relation to 962G and 962K for post-FOFA clients in the case that the FDS or renewal notice is due between August 2 and October 26, or in the case that the FDS or renewal notice was not given to the client or timeframes required by sections 962G and 962K.

However, ASIC noted that it does not have exemption or modification powers in relation to FDS and renewal notice obligations.

"This means that relying on this no-action position does not prevent an ongoing fee arrangement (OFA) terminating in relation to post-FOFA clients, where the FDS or renewal notice is not given to a client, or has not been given within the prescribed timeframes (s962F of the Corporations Act)," the watchdog said.

"Where an OFA terminates, the AFS licensee or representative must stop charging fees to the client (s962P of the Corporations Act) and inform the client in writing that the arrangement has terminated."

The licensee or representative must then enter into a new OFA with the client, ASIC said.

It also noted the no-action position was not intended to impact the rights of third parties to take action in relation to any contravention.

"ASIC will continue to monitor the appropriateness of the no-action position, having regard to the ongoing impact of COVID-19 and the Victorian Government's announcements in relation to restrictions in Victoria," the regulator said.

"This no-action position may be withdrawn at any time."