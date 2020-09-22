NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Regulatory
ASIC provides relief to Victorian advisers
BY ALLY SELBY  |  TUESDAY, 22 SEP 2020   11:55AM

The corporate watchdog has shifted to a no-action position on fee disclosure statements and renewal notice obligations for financial advice businesses in Victoria.

The no-action applies to AFS licensees and representatives where their business is solely, or substantially, located in Victoria.

Businesses that have otherwise been impacted by Victorian lockdowns will also be taken into account.

As part of the no-action, ASIC said it wouldn't be taking regulatory action against AFSLs or their representatives for a breach of sections 62G, 962K and 962S of the Corporations Act.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
8 reasons to hold high grade bonds today

For breaches of 962S for pre-FOFA clients, only those with a fee disclosure statement (FDS) due between August 2 and October 26 will apply for the no-action, or for an instance where the FDS has not been given to the client on, or prior to, October 26 and it is given to the client by December 7.

ASIC will not take regulatory action in relation to 962G and 962K for post-FOFA clients in the case that the FDS or renewal notice is due between August 2 and October 26, or in the case that the FDS or renewal notice was not given to the client or timeframes required by sections 962G and 962K.

However, ASIC noted that it does not have exemption or modification powers in relation to FDS and renewal notice obligations.

"This means that relying on this no-action position does not prevent an ongoing fee arrangement (OFA) terminating in relation to post-FOFA clients, where the FDS or renewal notice is not given to a client, or has not been given within the prescribed timeframes (s962F of the Corporations Act)," the watchdog said.

"Where an OFA terminates, the AFS licensee or representative must stop charging fees to the client (s962P of the Corporations Act) and inform the client in writing that the arrangement has terminated."

The licensee or representative must then enter into a new OFA with the client, ASIC said.

It also noted the no-action position was not intended to impact the rights of third parties to take action in relation to any contravention.

"ASIC will continue to monitor the appropriateness of the no-action position, having regard to the ongoing impact of COVID-19 and the Victorian Government's announcements in relation to restrictions in Victoria," the regulator said.

"This no-action position may be withdrawn at any time."

Read more: VictoriaASICFee disclosure statementGovernmentOngoing fee arrangement
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ASIC names operations, risk leads
ASIC restrains Mawhinney
ASIC takes Linchpin, Endeavour directors to court
ASIC grants frozen fund relief
ASIC can use RC evidence in RI Advice case
ASIC relaxes IPO red tape
ASIC takes disqualification decision to Federal Court
ASIC delays RG97 again
ASIC bans crypto scammer
Advice remediation tops $1bn
Editor's Choice
T. Rowe Price appoints head of intermediary
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:09PM
The global manager appointed a head of the intermediary channel for Australia and New Zealand, after the incumbent was promoted to local distribution head in May.
Global pension fund doubles down on APAC
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
A major Canadian pension fund is increasing its presence in Asia Pacific, establishing a new office focused on opportunities in Australia and New Zealand.
Robo advice solution set to launch
ALLY SELBY  |   12:17PM
Nucleus Wealth and Arrow Financial Advice have partnered to launch a white label digital advice platform, set to feature actively managed portfolios and over 30 ESG filters.
AMP Capital sells clean energy company
KARREN VERGARA
AMP Capital is selling off its entire stake in a European provider of clean energy solutions for an undisclosed figure.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Dawn Thomas
Senior Financial Adviser
Wealthwise
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Rainmaker Information
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
29
Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 
SEP
22-24
DIVE IN FESTIVAL 2020 
SEP
22
SMSF Discussion Group 
SEP
22
Long-term Implications of COVID-19: Women in Wealth Perspectives 
SEP
22
FINSIA Preparation for the FASEA Exam 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Do you think super fund executives should be taking home million-dollar salaries?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Kirstin Hunter
CO-FOUNDER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
FUTURE SUPER FUND
Future Super co-founder and managing director Kirstin Hunter knows what she stands for. Her path to working at one of Australia's fastest growing super funds was one driven by a moral compass. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something NXdUT4mR