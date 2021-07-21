ASIC prepares licensees for reference checks

ASIC released more information on what financial advisers can expect from the new reference checking laws, which take effect on October 1.

New protocols administered by ASIC requires a licensee recruiting a prospective financial adviser to request a reference about the candidate from the referee licensee.

ASIC said it expects recruiting licensees to undertake appropriate background checks beyond reference checking before authorising new representatives.

"Licensees are subject to general conduct obligations which include taking steps to ensure that their representatives comply with financial services laws or credit legislation," the regulator said.

A civil penalty applies for non-compliance. ASIC can also take administrative action if parties do not comply with the new protocol, which could include suspending or cancelling a licence or imposing licence conditions.

The new rules are covered by the Financial Sector Reform (Hayne Royal Commission Response) Act 2020 and ASIC' Reference checking and information sharing protocol, which both take effect on October 1.

ASIC has provided a reference request template that asks for information about a candidate spanning the past five years. This includes asking about unresolved inquiries or investigations a candidate is involved in, and the results of compliance audits that relates to personal advice provided by the candidate.

Commissioner Kenneth Hayne found that AFLSs did not do enough to communicate among themselves about the background of prospective advisers.

To address these issues, he recommended that AFSLs undertake rigorous reference checking and information sharing for financial advisers similar to the way the Australian Banking Association conducts reference checking. Mortgage brokers are also subject to the same new regulation.

The Financial Planning Association of Australia believes reference checks should be extended to general advice and to anyone that has the ability to influence the financial advice process.