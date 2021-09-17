ASIC prepares advisers for DDO

ASIC is urging financial advisers to be well prepared for the new Design and Distribution Obligations regime, warning that there should be no surprises when it kicks into gear on October 5.

The corporate regulator said it will take a "reasonable approach" once the reforms take place providing that advisers "are using their best efforts to comply".

In issuing the warning, ASIC also released additional guidance for advisers to help them prepare for the changes. Information Sheet 264 was specifically created to help advisers with their DDO obligations.

The "reasonable steps obligation" highlights how both financial product issuers and distributors must take reasonable steps to ensure that a product is distributed consistently with the Target Market Determination (TMD).

The TMD is a written document that describes the class of consumers comprising the target market for a product, and sets out matters that are relevant to the product's distribution and review.

Distributors or advisers must report to the issuer certain information that enables it to monitor the appropriateness of the TMD and their product governance arrangements.

"While advice licensees and financial advisers are exempt from meeting the reasonable steps obligation when providing personal advice, they still have obligations relating to reporting and record keeping," the document reads.

INFO 264 also highlights instances when advisers must report to product issuers.

This occurs when advisers receive a complaint about a financial product, how many complaints were received over a reporting period, and other instances where the TMD is no longer deemed appropriate.

Treasury recently announced that it is looking to remove the obligation for advisers to report nil complaints or nil information under the new regime, which has been welcomed by the advice industry associations.