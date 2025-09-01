ASIC piles more charges on Merhi

ASIC has heaped more allegations against former financial adviser Ferras Merhi, claiming he engaged in "unconscionable conduct" related to the First Guardian Master Fund and Shield Master Fund that has put more than $520 million on the line.

ASIC said it sought leave from the Federal Court to expand its existing proceeding against Merhi to "allege he engaged in unconscionable conduct, failed to act in the best interests of clients, gave conflicted advice, and provided defective statements of advice whilst receiving millions of dollars".

The regulator alleged he used marketing companies to push potential clients to his financial advice businesses, Venture Egg and Financial Services Group Australia (FSGA).

In February, the Federal Court froze the assets of Merhi. He is the principal and financial adviser of Venture Egg, an authorised representative of Sequoia Financial Group's InterPrac Financial Planning.

The court slapped travel restraint orders on Merhi in July to stop him from leaving the country until 12 December 2025 or until further order of the court.

Clients of Merhi and his advisers invested about $296 million of their superannuation into First Guardian and some $230 million into Shield between 2020 and 2024.

ASIC claims Merhi's businesses in return received nearly $18 million in upfront advice fees and more than $19 million from entities associated with First Guardian for marketing the fund to clients.

ASIC will also push before the court that Merhi, Venture Egg and United Financial Advice breached numerous financial adviser obligations which are aimed at protecting clients, and that their conduct and business model were unconscionable.

Merhi provided clients with Statements of Advice which contained false or misleading statements about the nature of the Shield Master Fund by implying it was operated by Macquarie, ASIC said, adding he falsely represented he had no vested interest in the recommended funds when, in reality, he was involved in marketing both schemes and received tens of millions of dollars for marketing First Guardian.

"Clients allegedly were led to believe they were receiving independent, tailored advice. Instead, they were allegedly channelled into pre-determined investment portfolios that were highly risky and served the financial interests of Mr Merhi and his businesses," AISC said.

Should the court provide approval for the new allegations, ASIC will seek injunctions prohibiting Merhi from any involvement in a financial services business and wants a receiver appointed to his personal property. Provisional liquidators are also being sought for Venture Egg and United Financial Advice.

ASIC cancelled the AFSL of FSGA on June 7 and permanently banned its responsible manager Graham Holmes.

ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court said this action is the latest part of ongoing enforcement activity to clamp down on misconduct we consider exploits superannuation savings.

"This type of conduct doesn't just undermine the integrity of the financial advice and superannuation industries, it can have a devastating impact on people's lives," she said.