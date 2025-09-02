Newspaper icon
ASIC permanently bans convicted investment manager

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  TUESDAY, 2 SEP 2025   12:06PM

ASIC has permanently banned former investment manager and director Brett Paul Trevillian for fabricating investment reports of his trading strategy 'The Gold Method'.

Trevillian, who has been serving a three-year sentence by way of an intensive corrections order since late last year, is permanently suspended from providing any functions of a financial services business.

An ASIC investigation found that, between April and October 2019, Trevillian forged four portfolio performance verification reports with false investment returns related to two products offered by AlphaThorn (now Trading Life Services), when he was the investment manager.

These reports also falsely claimed that trading and report creation were conducted by external entities, with Trevillian going so far as to forge the signature of an accountant from the nominated firm to validate the documents.

Trevillian was the sole director and secretary of Metal Alpha and acted as investment manager for AlphaThorn during the period.

According to ASIC, Metal Alpha had a contracted relationship with AlphaThorn to assist AlphaThorn's managed discretionary account investments to wholesale investors through the AlphaThorn Secured Service from February 2019 and through the AlphaThorn Enhanced Service from September 2019.

Former AlphaThorn director Gabriel Yakob was banned for five years in December 2022 after being found to have engaged in "misleading and deceptive conduct" by publishing and distributing promotional materials - ASIC was, however, satisfied that Yakob and AlphaThorn's conduct was careless as opposed to deliberate or dishonest.

ASIC cancelled the Australian financial services licence of Metal Alpha on 19 May 2022, as it ceased to carry on a financial services business.

Trevillian was arrested on 20 July 2023 and subsequently sentenced to three years' imprisonment for misconduct in November last year, after pleading guilty to two counts of making false documents.

Commenting, ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court said the sentence displays ASIC's ongoing efforts to stamp out misconduct.

"Mr Trevillian failed to fulfil his legal obligations, acted dishonestly, made false and misleading representations and breached the trust of those he was engaged to act for," Court said.

Trevillian's ban has been recorded on the banned and disqualified register.

Under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and the National Consumer Credit Protection Act 2009 (Cth), ASIC may permanently ban a person from providing financial and credit services if they are convicted of serious fraud, which includes offences involving dishonesty, ASIC said.

