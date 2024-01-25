ASIC makes adviser exam changes

ASIC confirmed it is amending the financial adviser exam in accordance with the government's changes.

Amendments to the exam were registered last week, following a consultation that wrapped up on January 10. ASIC has now also updated the relevant guidance.

The exam will no longer feature short answer questions, only multiple-choice questions.

The requirement to limit exam participation to new financial advisers who have completed an approved degree and existing providers will also be removed.

The next exam is due to be held on March 26 and will reflect the changes, ASIC said.

In suggesting the changes, the government said: "Exams based on multiple choice questions create efficiencies by enabling computer marking to replace manual marking. This reduces the cost of administering exams and improves response times for exam candidates to receive their results."

"The government is committed to ensuring the exam remains a pillar of the financial adviser professional standards."