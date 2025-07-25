ASIC loses appeal against Finder Wallet

The Federal Court has dismissed ASIC's appeal in the Finder Wallet case relating to the defunct crypto-asset related product Finder Earn.

Wallet Ventures (previously known as Finder Wallet) is an AUSTRAC-registered digital currency exchange.

The corporate watchdog initially alleged the crypto platform provided unlicensed financial services, breached product disclosure requirements, and failed to comply with the design and distribution obligations for Finder Earn.

However, the court dismissed the claims by ruling that the product was not a "debenture" and therefore has not breached the Corporations Act.

ASIC has subsequently appealed the decision - but the effort has since been turned down.

The ruling upheld the original court decision.

ASIC said the decision continues to highlight the ongoing difficulties in regulating products relating to crypto assets.

"A range of Australian laws apply to entities giving advice, dealing, providing insurance, or providing other intermediary services for crypto assets that are financial products. These include the requirement to hold an Australian financial services licence (AFSL) or appropriate authorisation by an AFSL holder," ASIC said.

"Entities providing services in relation to crypto-related products should be aware that such products may be financial products.

"This decision highlights the challenges in the current regulatory framework concerning debentures and the application of the existing financial services regime to products involving crypto assets."

ASIC said it is carefully considering the decision and its implications.

In response, Finder chief executive and founder Frank Restuccia said the outcome reaffirms the company's compliance framework.

"We understand and respect the importance of good regulation to protect consumers and we engaged openly and proactively with ASIC from the outset," Restuccia said.

"We are delighted with this outcome, which again confirms that Finder was compliant with our regulatory obligations in offering Finder Earn to our customers. I'm also extremely proud of the innovative crew that made this product a reality."

Finder executive chair and founder Fred Schebesta added: "This case - and its appeal - are great examples of innovation outpacing regulation.

"Hopefully this case will be a jumping off point for even more open communication and collaboration between innovators and regulators - especially as emerging sectors expand exponentially in the coming years."