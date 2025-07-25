Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

ASIC loses appeal against Finder Wallet

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  FRIDAY, 25 JUL 2025   12:50PM

The Federal Court has dismissed ASIC's appeal in the Finder Wallet case relating to the defunct crypto-asset related product Finder Earn.

Wallet Ventures (previously known as Finder Wallet) is an AUSTRAC-registered digital currency exchange.

The corporate watchdog initially alleged the crypto platform provided unlicensed financial services, breached product disclosure requirements, and failed to comply with the design and distribution obligations for Finder Earn.

However, the court dismissed the claims by ruling that the product was not a "debenture" and therefore has not breached the Corporations Act.

ASIC has subsequently appealed the decision - but the effort has since been turned down.

The ruling upheld the original court decision.

ASIC said the decision continues to highlight the ongoing difficulties in regulating products relating to crypto assets.

"A range of Australian laws apply to entities giving advice, dealing, providing insurance, or providing other intermediary services for crypto assets that are financial products. These include the requirement to hold an Australian financial services licence (AFSL) or appropriate authorisation by an AFSL holder," ASIC said.

"Entities providing services in relation to crypto-related products should be aware that such products may be financial products.

"This decision highlights the challenges in the current regulatory framework concerning debentures and the application of the existing financial services regime to products involving crypto assets."

ASIC said it is carefully considering the decision and its implications.

In response, Finder chief executive and founder Frank Restuccia said the outcome reaffirms the company's compliance framework.

"We understand and respect the importance of good regulation to protect consumers and we engaged openly and proactively with ASIC from the outset," Restuccia said.

"We are delighted with this outcome, which again confirms that Finder was compliant with our regulatory obligations in offering Finder Earn to our customers. I'm also extremely proud of the innovative crew that made this product a reality."

Finder executive chair and founder Fred Schebesta added: "This case - and its appeal - are great examples of innovation outpacing regulation.

"Hopefully this case will be a jumping off point for even more open communication and collaboration between innovators and regulators - especially as emerging sectors expand exponentially in the coming years."

Read more: ASICFinder WalletFinder EarnFederal CourtWallet Ventures
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ASIC bans investment scammer
Funeral insurer fined $4.75m
James Mawhinney contravened law: Federal Court
Banned director sentenced for running financial services firm
Macquarie suffers first strike on pay package
Two more Shield Master Fund advisers banned
FAAA fights to reignite Dixon inquiry
ASIC sues Fortnum Private Wealth
ASIC fines advice groups over unregistered advisers
Northern Trust selected to test tokenised asset uses

Editor's Choice

Cbus deputy chief executive resigns

ELIZA BAVIN
Cbus will be on the hunt for a new deputy chief executive as Marianne Walker resigns.

Macquarie suffers first strike on pay package

KARREN VERGARA
Macquarie Group suffered its first strike against its remuneration report at the annual general meeting yesterday, with 25.4% of shareholders expressing their dissatisfaction.

Treasury opens consult on non-compete reforms

ELIZA BAVIN
Treasury is looking into whether it will extend the ban on non-compete clauses to include high-income workers.

Two more Shield Master Fund advisers banned

MATTHEW WAI
ASIC has banned another two former financial advisers of MWL Financial Services that were involved in investing clients' superannuation into the Shield Master Fund, as well as other breaches of obligations.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
29

Advisers Big Day Out - Canberra 

JUL
30

Advisers Big Day Out - Wollongong 

JUL
31

Advisers Big Day Out - Newcastle 

AUG
1

Advisers Big Day Out - Central Coast 

SEP
25

FICAP 'Who wants to be a RockStar?' 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Alexis George

Alexis George

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
AMP LIMITED
After a few years of "cleaning up the past," AMP chief executive Alexis George has her sights firmly set on the future and restoring the wealth giant to its former glory. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media