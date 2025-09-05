ASIC lands special leave against Block Earner

ASIC is persevering in its crusade against Block Earner with the Federal Court granting a special leave to appeal an April decision that found that an AFSL was not necessary to offer a fixed-yield digital asset-related product.

ASIC said its appeal seeks the High Court's ruling on what falls within the definition of a financial product. It also wants to clarify when interest-earning products and products involving the conversion of assets from one form into another are regulated.

The definition of financial product was drafted in a broad and technology-neutral way, and ASIC said it believes it is in the public interest to clarify this.

"This clarification is important as it applies to all financial products and services whether they involve digital assets or not," the regulator said, which applied for the special leave in May.

The Earner product enabled customers to loan specified cryptocurrency in return for interest paid at a fixed rate. The now-defunct product was offered from 17 March 2022 until 16 November 2022.

ASIC believes that the Earner product was indeed a financial product and that Block Earner engaged in unlicensed financial services conduct.

On 9 July 2024, Block Earner cross-appealed the Federal Court's decision that it needed an AFSL to offer its Earner product. In April, however, Justices O'Callaghan, Abraham and Button overturned that ruling.

They determined that Earner was neither a financial product, managed investment scheme, or derivative under definitions of the Corporations Act.

The grant of special leave is conditional upon ASIC agreeing to pay Block Earner's costs of the appeal. ASIC has 14 days to file a notice of appeal. The court has yet to set a date for the appeal to be heard.

Block Earner chief executive Charlie Karaboga said: "We respect the High Court's decision to grant special leave and welcome the condition that ASIC pay costs related to the appeal. Clear regulations matter, and we hope this approach helps ensure important legal questions can be tested without placing disproportionate burdens on private companies such as Block Earner."

Block Earner still provides crypto-backed credit products where investors borrow against their crypto and retain ownership of the asset.

The firm recently announced it raised $8 million in Series A financing led by CMCC Global's Titan Fund, together with King River Capital. The funding will be used to grow Block Earner in Australia and expand overseas.

Block Earner raised $7 million in 2022, bringing the total amount to $15 million to date.