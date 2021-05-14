NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Regulatory
ASIC issues warnings on investment scams
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  FRIDAY, 14 MAY 2021   12:16PM

The corporate regulator identified several ongoing investment scams including duping consumers into establishing self-managed super funds, and advertisements for crypto-asset and contracts for difference disguised as fake news articles.

ASIC has discovered an SMSF scam where individuals have been cold called or emailed to transfer funds from their existing super fund into a new SMSF. In doing so, consumers are transferring their retirement savings into an unknown bank account held by the scammers.

The SMSF rollover scammers pretend to be financial advisers and promise returns of 8% to 20% per annum when the funds are transferred into the SMSF.

The scammers often use similar company names and email addresses to legitimate licensed companies and then create the SMSF and its separate bank account while being compliant with Australian laws, ASIC said.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Responsible Fixed-Income Investing with Calvert

The funds are then transferred into an account controlled by the scammers using identification documents that were provided to set up the SMSF.

"ASIC warns investors who are contacted by any person or company encouraging them to open an SMSF and move funds, to undertake independent enquiries to ensure that the scheme is legitimate," the regulator said in a statement.

Sponsored Video
Praemium - The Platform of Everything

In addition, ASIC has received several reports from consumers who have been scammed after responding to crypto-currency and CFD investment advertisements in counterfeit versions of news outlets such as Forbes Business Magazine, ABC News, Sunrise and The Project.

The advertisements are linked to an illegitimate site that asks for contact details and the scammers then contact the individual promising high returns on an investment.

The regulator has also seen websites falsely using ASIC logos or advertising that the investment is approved by ASIC.

ASIC is warning consumers to take caution with cryptocurrency investments as they are mainly unregulated and noted that most reputable news outlets do not offer specific investments as part of their coverage.

In addition, the regulator does not endorse any particular investment.

Read more: ASICSMSFCryptoCFD
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ASIC appoints new chair, deputy chair
Managed funds coped with COVID-19: ASIC
Government opens consultation on key advice reforms
ASIC to wind up PE Capital
ASIC cracks down on investment guru
Statewide not contesting ASIC allegations
ASIC opens breach reporting consultation
Former adviser cops eight-year ban
ASIC not recommending general advice change
Westpac to face court over insider trading
Editor's Choice
Fidelity head of institutional exits
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:42PM
The head of institutional at Fidelity has departed after three years in the role and a successor with 23 years' experience has been named.
Jarden gets market participant licence
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:42PM
Jarden has been admitted as a market participant to the ASX and the Chi-X.
AMP loses default KiwiSaver mandate
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:19PM
The New Zealand government's review of default KiwiSaver providers has resulted in AMP not being reappointed.
Female CFPs more invested in financial planning
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:38PM
A new survey reveals that women with the Certified Financial Planner designation are more focused on holistic yet detailed advice and can build client trust better than male counterparts.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Luke Mcdermott
Consultant
Rice Warner
David Wright
Managing Partner
Zenith Investment Partners
Peter Esho
Co-Founder
Admin Special Accounts
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Ross Barry
CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
SPIRIT SUPER
Growing up on a dairy farm was the impetus for Spirit Super chief investment officer Ross Barry to learn more about economics and investing. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.