ASIC issues warnings on investment scams

The corporate regulator identified several ongoing investment scams including duping consumers into establishing self-managed super funds, and advertisements for crypto-asset and contracts for difference disguised as fake news articles.

ASIC has discovered an SMSF scam where individuals have been cold called or emailed to transfer funds from their existing super fund into a new SMSF. In doing so, consumers are transferring their retirement savings into an unknown bank account held by the scammers.

The SMSF rollover scammers pretend to be financial advisers and promise returns of 8% to 20% per annum when the funds are transferred into the SMSF.

The scammers often use similar company names and email addresses to legitimate licensed companies and then create the SMSF and its separate bank account while being compliant with Australian laws, ASIC said.

The funds are then transferred into an account controlled by the scammers using identification documents that were provided to set up the SMSF.

"ASIC warns investors who are contacted by any person or company encouraging them to open an SMSF and move funds, to undertake independent enquiries to ensure that the scheme is legitimate," the regulator said in a statement.

In addition, ASIC has received several reports from consumers who have been scammed after responding to crypto-currency and CFD investment advertisements in counterfeit versions of news outlets such as Forbes Business Magazine, ABC News, Sunrise and The Project.

The advertisements are linked to an illegitimate site that asks for contact details and the scammers then contact the individual promising high returns on an investment.

The regulator has also seen websites falsely using ASIC logos or advertising that the investment is approved by ASIC.

ASIC is warning consumers to take caution with cryptocurrency investments as they are mainly unregulated and noted that most reputable news outlets do not offer specific investments as part of their coverage.

In addition, the regulator does not endorse any particular investment.