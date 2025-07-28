Newspaper icon
ASIC issues warning over BTG Technology

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 28 JUL 2025   12:30PM

ASIC has warned Australian investors against investing in unlicensed cryptocurrency futures products offered by BTG Technology Holdings Limited and its related entities (Bitget).

ASIC said Bitget does not hold an AFSL, meaning it is not permitted to promote or encourage Australian investors to invest in its financial products.

"Australians investing in unlicensed financial products are unable to access important rights and protections available under Australian financial services laws such as internal dispute resolution processes or client money protections, should something go wrong," ASIC said.

The regulator said Bitget's futures products are high-risk, derivative investments in which investors can speculate on future movements in cryptocurrency prices.

"These products can be significantly leveraged, meaning a small amount of capital is required from investors to hold a sizable position in the underlying asset, magnifying both potential gains and losses," ASIC said.

"To protect retail investors, ASIC limits leverage ratio limits for certain cryptocurrency derivative products at 2:1. However, Bitget's unlicensed products are available at up to 125:1 leverage."

ASIC warned that trading in highly leveraged derivative products can result in substantial losses for investors.

Bitget is an international digital currency exchange registered with the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC), meaning it is permitted to offer its exchange services in Australia. However, Bitget is not licensed to carry on a financial services business in Australia.

Since 2022, several international regulators have taken regulatory action in relation to Bitget entities, including Spain's Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores, the Austrian Financial Market Authority, Germany's BaFin, Canada's Alberta Securities Commission, France's Autorité des Marchés Financiers, Cyprus's Securities and Exchange Commission, Malaysia's Securities Commission, and Japan's Financial Services Agency.

