ASIC issues new guidance on DBFO reforms

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 22 NOV 2024   12:25PM

ASIC has issued new regulatory guidance for financial advisers and superannuation trustees relating to four strands of the Delivering Better Financial Outcomes (DBFO) reforms.

The regulator issued two new documents regarding fee arrangements: Information Sheet 286 FAQs: Ongoing fee arrangements and consents and Information Sheet 287 FAQs: Non-ongoing fee requests or consents.

ASIC said its guidance in INFO 286 and INFO 287 should assist financial advisers in meeting the revised advice fee obligations under the DBFO Act, which apply from 10 January 2025 for new fee arrangements.

INFO 287 shows that superannuation trustees "must have a member's written request or consent, or a copy of the request or consent, before they charge advice fees (non-ongoing fees) under an arrangement that is not an ongoing fee arrangement (non-ongoing fee arrangement) to a member's superannuation account".

General advice costs cannot be charged to a member's superannuation account under a fee arrangement and the personal advice costs charged need to be consistent with the sole purpose test, ASIC told trustees.

INFO 291 FAQs: FSGs and website disclosure information includes references to ASIC's recently made instrument that allows AFS Licensees or their representatives dealing in a financial product for the purposes of implementing financial product advice to rely on website disclosure information in place of providing an FSG.

INFO 292 FAQs: Informed consents for insurance commissions answers questions about the obligation to obtain informed consent before receiving certain insurance commissions to avoid them being conflicted remuneration.

ASIC said it will issue further guidance once the second tranche of the government's DBFO package is legislated.

"We will consult with industry before issuing further guidance," ASIC said.

The first tranche under the Treasury Laws Amendment (Delivering Better Financial Outcomes and Other Measures) Act 2024 received Royal Assent on July 9.

