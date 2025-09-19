ASIC issues interim stop orders to RELI Capital

ASIC issues interim stop orders to RELI CapitalBY RIDDHIMA TALWANI | FRIDAY, 19 SEP 2025 12:57PM
Read more: ASIC, RELI Capital Mortgage Fund
ASIC has issued an interim stop order against the RELI Capital Mortgage Fund, a registered managed investment scheme operated by RELI Capital.
The regulator said it is to protect consumers and retail investors from acquiring a product not suitable for their financial objectives.
Its action follows concern that the target market in the target market determination (TMD) for the fund includes investors who intend to hold the fund as a core component, seeking capital preservation with no distribution conditions being made necessary.
It also said the fund's risk level is an incomplete measure of the risks involved.
The order is valid for three weeks unless revoked earlier and prevents the fund from giving product disclosure or advice to retail clients.
The fund held $50.9 million in net assets under management as of December 2024 and provides investment in loans secured by registered first mortgages over real estate property including residential, commercial, rural and vacant land.
It allows initial minimum investment of $10,000 and aims to provide an investment return of 6.5%.
RELI Capital was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Leongatha, Victoria.
Related News
Editor's Choice
APRA to hunt for new deputy chair|
ASIC issues interim stop orders to La Trobe Financial|
CareSuper hires chief member officer
BT launches new low-cost investment menu|
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Cover confusion is costly: Are your clients at risk?
The complexities executives face before retirement
What to watch this reporting season
Should we start caring about US debt?
John Winters
SUPERHERO MARKETS PTY LTD