ASIC issues interim stop orders to RELI Capital

ASIC has issued an interim stop order against the RELI Capital Mortgage Fund, a registered managed investment scheme operated by RELI Capital.

The regulator said it is to protect consumers and retail investors from acquiring a product not suitable for their financial objectives.

Its action follows concern that the target market in the target market determination (TMD) for the fund includes investors who intend to hold the fund as a core component, seeking capital preservation with no distribution conditions being made necessary.

It also said the fund's risk level is an incomplete measure of the risks involved.

The order is valid for three weeks unless revoked earlier and prevents the fund from giving product disclosure or advice to retail clients.

The fund held $50.9 million in net assets under management as of December 2024 and provides investment in loans secured by registered first mortgages over real estate property including residential, commercial, rural and vacant land.

It allows initial minimum investment of $10,000 and aims to provide an investment return of 6.5%.

RELI Capital was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Leongatha, Victoria.